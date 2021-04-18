Pontefract Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Venturous - 13:30 Pontefract

Venturous has been prolific on the all-weather over the winter, and whilst he's 14 lb higher than when last winning on turf, he's 7 lb lower than his Wolverhampton win in March. He handles any ground and comes out 5 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, so is taken to quickly resume winning ways following a creditable effort at Lingfield last time.

Cote d'Azur - 14:30 Pontefract

Cote d'Azur is on a lengthy losing run, but is lurking on a dangerous mark - now 20 lb lower than last winning one - and, having been competitive off higher than this last year, he could be the way to go. He may have needed his reappearance run at Newcastle last time and could gain a long overdue victory here if stripping fitter for that outing.

Dapper Man - 15:00 Pontefract

Dapper Man is unpenalised for his win in an apprentice handicap at Ripon last Thursday, and he looks very hard to oppose over a course and distance he's been successful at in the past. He seems sure to launch another bold bid back under Ben Curtis.