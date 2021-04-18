Pontefract Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Pontefract 19th Apr (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 19 April, 1.30pm
Timeform select the three best bets at Pontefract on Monday.
"...is taken to quickly resume winning ways following a creditable effort at Lingfield last time..."
Timeform on Venturous
Venturous has been prolific on the all-weather over the winter, and whilst he's 14 lb higher than when last winning on turf, he's 7 lb lower than his Wolverhampton win in March. He handles any ground and comes out 5 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, so is taken to quickly resume winning ways following a creditable effort at Lingfield last time.
Cote d'Azur - 14:30 Pontefract
Cote d'Azur is on a lengthy losing run, but is lurking on a dangerous mark - now 20 lb lower than last winning one - and, having been competitive off higher than this last year, he could be the way to go. He may have needed his reappearance run at Newcastle last time and could gain a long overdue victory here if stripping fitter for that outing.
Dapper Man is unpenalised for his win in an apprentice handicap at Ripon last Thursday, and he looks very hard to oppose over a course and distance he's been successful at in the past. He seems sure to launch another bold bid back under Ben Curtis.
Red Tornado - 14:00 Pontefract
£22.35 - Chris Fairhurst's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
