NAP: Poker Face can remain unbeaten

Poker Face - 15:10 Pontefract

Poker Face was well backed and looked above average when making a winning debut over a mile at this course last month, putting the race to be in a matter of strides in the straight and that form has worked out well.

He took a big step forward when following up under a penalty at Newcastle last time, again impressing with the manner in which he moved through the race to beat the odds-on favourite with something to spare. The third in that race has since won and Poker Face promises to be well suited by this longer trip now handicapping. An opening mark of 87 is potentially lenient and he is a strong fancy to complete a hat-trick.

No. 4 (2) Poker Face (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 87

NEXT BEST: Rich Rhythm on a good mark

Rich Rhythm - 15:45 Pontefract

Rich Rhythm was easy to back but took a small step forward when opening his account at Windsor from a next-time-out winner and he wasn't seen to best effect on handicap debut at Kempton last time.

That was a competitive enough race and he wasn't best positioned, but the ground he made up in the straight suggests he is up to winning more races from this sort of mark, and he recorded a fast closing sectional in the process, too. This is competitive but he is still lightly raced and makes a fair bit of appeal back on turf breaking from a good draw in stall 4.

No. 5 (4) Rich Rhythm SBK 10/3 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 71

EACH WAY: Magical Effect can gain due reward

Magical Effect - 16:20 Pontefract

Magical Effect took advantage of a much reduced mark when snapping a losing run at Catterick last month and was only narrowly denied when attempting to defy a penalty over course and distance on his next start.

He wasn't disgraced at Redcar next time and again went agonisingly close back over this course and distance last time, just denied by one who has been revitalised in recent weeks. Magical Effect is now a 10-year-old, but arrives in cracking form, and goes particularly well here, so he will remain of interest from this sort of mark.