NAP

Pontefract - 14:50 - Back Poker Face

No. 3 (5) Poker Face (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Poker Face won all three of his starts last season - including two at this course - and he has run some good races in defeat so far this year.

He quickly dispelled his below-par run at Royal Ascot when finishing runner-up in a mile and a quarter listed race at Sandown last time, looking the likely winner for much of the straight. He and the eventual third were overhauled only late on by one coming from further back, so the move back to a mile, especially at this track, ought to be in his favour. Poker Face is unbeaten at this course and looks to have plenty in his favour.

NEXT BEST

Pontefract - 14:15 - Back Ascari

No. 5 (8) Ascari SBK 5/2 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 72

Ascari remains a maiden, but he is one of the least exposed in this field, and he ran a solid race when third at Windsor last time.

He produced a career-best effort on his first start since being gelded, prominent in the betting and surely would have finished closer still had he not been checked in his run at a crucial stage. Ascari finished with running left and he makes plenty of appeal having been left on the same mark.