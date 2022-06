NAP: Lady Lavina has leading claims

Lady Lavina - 15:45 Pontefract

Lady Lavina took a step forward when filling the runner-up spot in a maiden at Chelmsford earlier this month, keeping on well to pass the post just a length and a quarter behind the promising winner.

That form sets the standard in this line-up and there should be more to come from her after just two starts.

A wide draw is far from ideal, but Lady Lavina is fancied to overcome that to get off the mark at the third attempt.

No. 8 (8) Lady Lavina SBK 11/5 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Charlie & Mark Johnston

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Bartzella looks a big player

Bartzella - 16:45 Pontefract

Bartzella showed much improved form when winning a listed race at Goodwood last time, always doing enough to land the spoils by a neck (had a bit in hand).

That was just her fourth start and her first after seven months on the sidelines, so it will be no surprise if she has an even bigger effort in the locker.

William Haggas has his team in flying form (10 winners in the last 14 days) and Bartzella could well be capable of defying a penalty to make it two wins in a row.

No. 1 (4) Bartzella SBK 1/1 EXC 2.34 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Didtheyleaveuoutto looks dangerous

Didtheyleaveuoutto - 17:15 Pontefract

Didtheyleaveuoutto continues in good heart and it was an encouraging effort to be beaten only three lengths at Chelmsford last time, particularly as the steady gallop would have been against him.

A useful hurdler on his day, stamina seems to be his strong suit on the Flat and this will be the longest trip he has ever tackled in this sphere.

A BHA mark of 66 is definitely workable judged on the balance of his form and this looks a good opportunity for him to resume winning ways.