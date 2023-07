NAP

Pontefract - 19:50 - Back Elegant Erin

No. 5 (5) Elegant Erin (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 83

Elegant Erin was a four-time winner last season - which included a win over this course and distance - and she has caught the eye in both of her starts so far this year.

She got no sort of run on her return at Newcastle, and she was the only one to make significant inroads on the leaders from the rear at York last time.

Elegant Erin was outpaced over a sharp five furlongs that day, suggesting she'll relish a return to a stiffer track like this and, given she is just 2 lb higher than her last winning mark, she will remain of interest.

NEXT BEST

Pontefract - 21:00 - Back El Montejean

No. 11 (3) El Montejean SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Mark Walford

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 64

El Montejean remains a maiden and could hardly have shown any less on his first three starts back this season, but he returned to form out of the blue when hitting the frame at Thirsk a couple of weeks ago and looks interesting on the back of that effort.

There wasn't any fluke about his performance, either, in fact he did well to finish as close as he did under the circumstances, doing best of those who helped force the pace. The drop to six furlongs should be a good move given the speed he showed that day and this track an also suit forward tactics, so he makes a fair bit of appeal from 1 lb lower.