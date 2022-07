NAP: Corinthia Knight can strike

Corinthia Knight - 15:30 Pontefract

Corinthia Knight can boast an excellent record at this course, winning four times, with three of those coming over course and distance, including this race 12 months ago.

He bounced back to form to capitalise on a career-low mark here in May and has run two big races in defeat since, bumping into one who returned to form at Carlisle last time but still giving it his all.

There isn't much pace on here and Corinthia Knight has drawn the plum draw in stall 1, so if he gets an uncontested lead as expected, he may well prove hard to peg back in these conditions.

No. 6 (1) Corinthia Knight (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 74

NEXT BEST: Highwaygrey can resume winning ways

Highway Grey - 14:55 Pontefract

Highway Grey is another horse with an impressive record at this track, a four-time course and distance winner, and successful in this race in 2020.

He has been out of sorts so far this year, as a result dropping down the weights, but he went with more spark at Ayr last time, and appears to be coming to the boil nicely.

Admittedly, he is proving expensive to follow, but he should have his optimum conditions here, and he is selected to end a losing run now 11 lb below his last winning mark.

No. 5 (7) Highwaygrey SBK 15/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 75

EACH WAY: Defence Treaty can bounce back

Defence Treaty - 14:20 Pontefract

Defence Treaty was a dual winner last year, but he was underwhelming through the winter and spring, especially on his latest start when not offering much.

It is interesting he was given a break after that run, though, and he returns to action from a potentially lenient mark (10 lb below his last winning one). He represents a yard in good form and has a good apprentice taking a further 5 lb off, so it would be no surprise if he bounced back. Check the market.