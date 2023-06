NAP

Pontefract - 18:15 - Back Concorde

No. 2 (10) Concorde SBK 2/1 EXC 1.28 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 86

Concorde arrives here having won three of his last four starts, with his only defeat coming when his rider dropped his hands at Chelmsford in April. He didn't need to improve to add another victory to his tally at Redcar last time, always doing enough under a hands-and-heels ride to win by half a length in comfortable fashion. Successful over this course and distance the time before, Concorde remains with potential and a further 7 lb rise in the weights is unlikely to prove beyond him now teaming up with champion jockey William Buick in his hat-trick bid.

NEXT BEST

Pontefract - 15:45 - Back Whoop Whoop

No. 4 (5) Whoop Whoop SBK 1/1 EXC 2.18 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Whoop Whoop left her debut form well behind when finishing fourth at Kempton last time, sticking to her task well to be beaten less than two lengths. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and it's not out of the question that she may yet have more to offer after just two starts. A couple of interesting newcomers feature among the opposition in this novice event, but Whoop Whoop rates a very solid selection to get off the mark at the third attempt.

EACH-WAY

Pontefract - 18:45 - Back Manila Scouse

No. 12 (2) Manila Scouse SBK 9/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 79

Manila Scouse ran another solid race when filling the runner-up spot at Beverley last time, doing her best work late on to pass the post just a length behind the winner. The first two pulled clear of the remainder and Manila Scouse certainly showed enough to suggest she is on a good mark. Yet to finish out of the first three in six starts since her debut, she seems sure to go well again now stepping back up to six furlongs for the Tim Easterby team.