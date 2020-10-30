Horse Racing Tips: Weekend bets from the Racing...Only Bettor team

It's another brilliant weekend of National Hunt action with Ascot and Wetherby taking centre stage along with the first Grade 1 of the season in the form of the Champion Chase and the team on the Racing Only..Bettor Podcast are here to mark your card.

Host Hugh Cahill was joined by on the Racing Only..Bettor Podcast by Kevin Blake, Tony Calvin and Dan Barber from Timeform to discuss another busy weekend of racing.

Below is a summary of their bets but listen to the show to find out more...

(*This week's Podcast will appear here shortly)

Outright Bets

Ascot

13:20 - The Ascot Underwriting Novices' Limited Handicap

Dan: There is real depth to this race and the one I really like is Dorking Boy. He is able to run off his hurdles mark here and ran a decent race at Exeter last time.

13:55 The tote.co.uk Handicap Steeple Chase

Kevin: I wonder if the handicapper has a grip of Capeland. The one I like is Ibleo. He is clearly better over fences than hurdles & I think coming back in trip will suit him. He is my idea of the winner.

Dan: I think Capeland's form is the strongest form on offer & I think that he is the class horse in the race and he will be 100% primed for this.

15:05 The Sodexo Handicap Hurdle

Tony: The two that I like are Caius Marcius and Byron Flyer with the proviso that the ground isn't too bad. Caius Marcius is a 16/1 chance but the forecast is of concern.

Kevin: Hang In There is the one that appeals to me. They are dropping him back in trip from Fontwell last time and I think he might find some improvement here.

No. 6 Hang In There (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Nick Scholfield

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 139

15:40 The Sodexo Gold Cup Handicap Steeple Chase

Kevin: The one I landed on was Valtor. He loves Ascot and I can see him running well.

Tony: Militarianis the one for me. I think that he is back down to a good mark and I think that he could run a very decent race.

Wetherby

13:35 The bet365 Handicap Steeple Chase

Kevin: Guy was very impressive at Huntingdon and in a tricky looking race I think he is a worthy favourite.

Tony: I've backed Well Smitten here. If he is ready to go here I think that he has an excellent chance.

Dan: Hes No Trouble could go well here and he was the most interesting for me here.

14:10 The bet365 Mares' Hurdle Race

Tony: I thought this race would cut up and I was half expecting Verdana Blue not to turn up here. I backed Whitehotchillifili earlier on in the week. She is proven in really heavy ground and I think there is more to come.

Kevin: You would be disappointed if Verdana Blue couldn't win here. She is well clear on figures and is the one to beat

14:45 The bet365 Hurdle Race

Dan: Decor Irlandais is a horse with a serious engine. This is a big step up and this race could just fall right for him.

Kevin: I absolutely loved Next Destination as a novice hurdler. He is a very talented horse but he is a watching brief considering the time he has had off

Tony: This could be the bet of the weekend and it's Wholestone. He has so much going for him & on back form he is the best horse in the race. I just think everything is set up right for him.

*Read Tony's full verdict on Wholestone and the rest of his Saturday tips.

15:20 The bet365 Charlie Hall Chase

Kevin: I can't wait to see this race. I think Cyrname has all the tools to be a top 2m horse. Cyrname is nearly a stone clear at the weights and if he continues to drift then I can't let him go.

No. 2 Cyrname (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Tony: I'm not sure you would want to be laying Cyrname at the prices. I've taken some big prices on Aye Right and I think that he could be on to run into a place.

Down Royal

14:25 Ladbrokes Champion Chase (Grade 1) 3m

Kevin: Delta Work obviously has a massive chance but it will be fascinating to see how Presenting Percy gets on. He's switched to Betfair Ambassador Gordon Elliott this season and I think there's an awful lot of ability left in him.

Dan: I think the bet has to be Presenting Percy. There's very little between him & Delta Work on form and he is the one for me.

Sunday

Cork

14:15 Paddy Rewards Novice Hurdle

Tony: A horse that has a lot going for her is Darrens Hope. She has won a bumper at the track and I will be keeping an eye on her.

Dan: Ragnar Lodbrok could be one of the better novices running this weekend and it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

15:20 Paddy Power Cork National

Tony: I have backed Ah Littleluck. Staying is going to be the name of the game & he is a course winner. All he does is stay and from the bottom of the weights he is very interesting.

Naas

13:30 Glencairn Stakes

Kevin: Raise You has just taken a bit of time to relax & the penny is beginning to drop with him. He will need a career best to win & I think he is ready to run a big race

