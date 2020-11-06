Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from the Racing...Only Bettor team

It's another competitive weekend of National Hunt action with Wincanton, Aintree and Doncaster taking centre stage. Listen to the Racing Only..Bettor Podcast as Hugh Cahill is joined by Kevin Blake, Tony Calvin and Timeform's Dan Barber, and get their best bets.

Wincanton - Saturday

13:50 - Mares' Handicap Hurdle Race

Dan: Eglantine Du Seuil for Paul Nicholls looks to be the right favourite in this race and is the one that they all have to beat.

Kevin: I think that Eglantine Du Seuil is handicapped to win a race like this but I wouldn't be surprised if it takes a while for the ex-Willie Mullins horses to adjust to their new surroundings. I like Sunrise Ruby. She has been very good so far this season and is getting a fair chunk of weight off the favourite.

Tony: Fleur Irlandaise is my selection. I think the ground will be in her favour. There's not a lot of pace in this race & I think she is overpriced.

14:25 - The Rising Stars Novices' Steeple Chase

Dan: For me GA Law has taken to chasing extremely well. He was good at Fontwell and jumps like an old hand even though he's a four-year-old. He's getting a stone from Grand Sancy and that could prove decisive.

Kevin: In fairness to Grand Sancy he is a very good horse. It will be interesting to see how they ride him and I think he will be able to stamp his class here.

No. 1 Grand Sancy (Fr) SBK 4/6 EXC 1.76 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

15:00 - The Elite Hurdle Race

Dan: Sceau Royal is getting weight from Solo and is 9lbs clear on ratings. He should be an odds-on shot and looks to have a clear chance.

Tony: Everything points to Sceau Royal and I think that he will take a lot of beating.

15:35 - The Badger Beers Silver Trophy Chase

Tony: This is a fascinating race and my selection is Cobra De Mai. He's been dropped 2lbs for his last run at Cheltenham and if they ride him differently I think he can go close.

Kevin: I have gone for Danny Whizzbang. Connections have always been sweet on this horse and I think he's reasonably handicapped for what he's done.

Dan: It's Coo Star Sivola for me. He's a properly handicapped horse and has a decent each-way chance.

Doncaster - Saturday

13:30 -The Betfair Wentworth Stakes

Kevin: I think Dakota Gold can go very close here. He's giving weight away here but is in very good form.

Tony: I think there is a good bet here and it's Son of Rest. There will be loads of pace in this race and I think the fact that connections are coming to Doncaster suggests he will run a big race.

14:05 - The Betfair Exchange British EBF Gillies Fillies' Stakes

Kevin: Freyja has come into her own on softer ground and, if she can reproduce her performance from Newmarket, I think she will win.

15:15 - The Betfair November Handicap Stakes

Kevin: This is a tough race but I have landed on Eagle Court. He has won his last two and the step up to 1m4f will suit.

Tony: I've backed Euchen Glen antepost and On To Victory and I think both have solid each-way claims.

No. 1 (18) Euchen Glen SBK 6/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 109

Aintree - Saturday

14:40 - William Hill Hurdle

Dan: I don't think there is much between the top four here. It will be interesting to see how Summerville Boy goes here.

Kevin: The market will be fascinating. I think this trip will suit Summerville Boy and he is my selection.

Tony: I would marginally favour Chtibello in a very trappy contest.

Navan - Sunday

12:30 - For Auction Novice Hurdle

Kevin: The one I am leaning towards to Eskylane. He was a good bumper horse last year and I really liked his performance last time out. I suspect he will turn out to be a very good novice hurdler.

Tony: Jungle Junction is a course and distance winner but I'll be waiting until the day before playing in this race.

13:00 - The Lismullen Hurdle

Dan: Sire Du Berlais is the standout for me. I see him as a potential contender for the Stayers Hurdle at Cheltenham and he can take this before going on to better things.

13:35 - The Troytown Handicap

Dan: The Jam Man must be favourite here. He looks perfectly placed here to run a very big race. T

Tony: I think Forza Milan at a big each-way price. He has a better chance than his suggested odds.