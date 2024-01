A Plumpton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Plumpton Nap - 13:50 - Back Westerninthepark

No. 6 Westerninthepark (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Anthony Charlton

Jockey: Bradley Harris

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Westerninthepark had some fairly useful form in bumpers last season and he made an encouraging start over hurdles when finishing third at Exeter in October.

He looks the part for jumping but he left the impression he needed the run on his first start for six months, still having every chance at two out but weakening soon after. That experience won't be lost on him and he remains with potential.

Plumpton Next Best - 15:20 - Back Doughmore Bay

No. 2 Doughmore Bay (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Joe Anderson

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 124

While cases can be made for the majority of these, DOUGHMORE BAY is almost certainly the one with the greatest potential.

He shaped better than the bare result on his handicap debut at Cheltenham when last seen in November, doing well to beat as many as he did following a bad mistake and, granted better luck here, he will be the one they all have to beat.