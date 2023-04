NAP

Tip Top Mountain - 15:30 Plumpton

Tip Top Mountain proved better than ever when making all to win at Uttoxeter earlier this month, asserting from two out to land the spoils by three and a quarter lengths in dominant fashion.

The manner of that victory suggests he was full value for a 4 lb rise in the weights and it's not out of the question that he may yet have more to offer.

After all, Tip Top Mountain remains totally unexposed as a stayer and the red-hot form of the Robert Walford yard (eight winners from last 16 runners) also gives cause for plenty of optimism.

No. 1 Tip Top Mountain (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Robert Walford

Jockey: Bryan Carver

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 114

NEXT BEST

Ramo - 16:00 Plumpton

Ramo has done well since being stepped up to long distances and is bidding to complete a hat-trick for Venetia Williams.

He got off the mark when making all over this course and distance in March and easily followed up at Newton Abbot earlier this month, leading before four out and just needing to be kept up to his work from there to win by 11 lengths.

He's up another 10 lb for that win but is clearly thriving and can go in again.

No. 5 Ramo (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 115

EACH-WAY

Hello Sunshine - 15:00 Plumpton

Hello Sunshine failed to make any impact in two starts over fences towards the end of last year, but she is back over hurdles today and looks potentially well treated if rediscovering her best form on her first start for a new yard (joined George Baker from Paul Webber).

After all, she lines up here from a BHA mark of 90 having won off 93 back in May 2021, so it could be worth giving her another chance in a wide-open heat.