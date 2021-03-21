Plumpton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Robin des Smoke - 13:45 Plumpton

Robin des Smoke showed a good deal more than she had in a couple of bumpers when finishing runner-up on her hurdling debut at Wetherby a fortnight ago, just unable to go with the odds-on favourite once the race began in earnest. She is entitled to progress for that experience now, and is put forward as the answer in what doesn't look the strongest race.

Special Acceptance - 14:18 Plumpton

Special Acceptance found the Devon National trip beyond him last time, but he had been a chaser on the up prior to that, winning over this course and distance in December, and finishing a solid second on his next two starts. He didn't shape as badly as being pulled up suggests at Exeter, either, so looks the percentage call in this less-taxing event.

Eaglehill - 15:18 Plumpton

Eaglehill left his chasing debut well behind and had plenty in hand when opening his account over fences at Taunton earlier this month, travelling well up with the pace for much of the way before turning the screw after the last. There could be even more to come from him in this sphere and a subsequent 7 lb rise may not be enough to prevent him following up.

Smart Stat

Darkest Day - 16:20 Plumpton

£35.36 - Gary Moore's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdlers running in first-time headgear

Recommended bets

Bet slip

Close

