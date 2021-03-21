- Trainer: Richard Phillips
Plumpton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Plumpton on Monday...
"...looks the percentage call in this less-taxing event..."
Timeform on Special Acceptance
Robin des Smoke - 13:45 Plumpton
Robin des Smoke showed a good deal more than she had in a couple of bumpers when finishing runner-up on her hurdling debut at Wetherby a fortnight ago, just unable to go with the odds-on favourite once the race began in earnest. She is entitled to progress for that experience now, and is put forward as the answer in what doesn't look the strongest race.
Special Acceptance - 14:18 Plumpton
Special Acceptance found the Devon National trip beyond him last time, but he had been a chaser on the up prior to that, winning over this course and distance in December, and finishing a solid second on his next two starts. He didn't shape as badly as being pulled up suggests at Exeter, either, so looks the percentage call in this less-taxing event.
Eaglehill left his chasing debut well behind and had plenty in hand when opening his account over fences at Taunton earlier this month, travelling well up with the pace for much of the way before turning the screw after the last. There could be even more to come from him in this sphere and a subsequent 7 lb rise may not be enough to prevent him following up.
Smart Stat
Darkest Day - 16:20 Plumpton
£35.36 - Gary Moore's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdlers running in first-time headgear
Recommended bets
Plumpton 22nd Mar (2m4f Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 22 March, 1.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Trump Lady
|Hollymount Holly
|Wheesht
|Robin Des Smoke
|Hello Sunshine
|Familiar Spirit
|Ferny Knap
|Mon Petit Cheri
|Mis Casey
Plumpton 22nd Mar (3m1f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 22 March, 2.18pm
|Back
|Lay
|Faustinovick
|Forgot To Ask
|Special Acceptance
Plumpton 22nd Mar (2m4f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 22 March, 3.18pm
|Back
|Lay
|Eaglehill
|Tribesmans Glory
|Bridle Loanan
|Away For Slates
|Present From Dubai