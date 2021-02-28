Plumpton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Natural History - 13:30 Plumpton

Natural History was a useful performer for Andrew Balding on the Flat, and has looked a work-in-progress over hurdles in recent weeks. He remains with plenty of potential in this sphere, so makes plenty of appeal now making the quick switch to handicaps from what looks a lenient mark based on his Flat ability.

No. 5 Natural History EXC 1.78 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Jamie Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 116

Dorking Lad - 14:05 Plumpton

Dorking Lad is compiling a rather frustrating record having filled the runner-up spot in his last three starts, but a reproduction of his second to Annual Invictus at this track in January would certainly make him tough to beat. He represents a yard that are in good form and have a good record at this track, so tops the shortlist ahead of Loughan and Cadmar.

No. 3 Dorking Lad EXC 1.11 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Jamie Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 117

Dandolo du Gite - 14:40 Plumpton

Dandolo du Gite looked the type to make a better chaser and duly made a winning start over fences at Southwell in 2019. He seems to be coming back to the boil following an absence, and gets the nod to build on a more encouraging run at Wincanton where he finished third to the reopposing Jackson Hill. He is taken to reverse the form on these terms.