- Trainer: Gary Moore
- Jockey: Jamie Moore
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 5lbs
- OR: 116
Plumpton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Plumpton on Monday...
"He represents a yard that are in good form and have a good record at this track..."
Timeform on Natural History
Natural History - 13:30 Plumpton
Natural History was a useful performer for Andrew Balding on the Flat, and has looked a work-in-progress over hurdles in recent weeks. He remains with plenty of potential in this sphere, so makes plenty of appeal now making the quick switch to handicaps from what looks a lenient mark based on his Flat ability.
Dorking Lad is compiling a rather frustrating record having filled the runner-up spot in his last three starts, but a reproduction of his second to Annual Invictus at this track in January would certainly make him tough to beat. He represents a yard that are in good form and have a good record at this track, so tops the shortlist ahead of Loughan and Cadmar.
Dandolo du Gite - 14:40 Plumpton
Dandolo du Gite looked the type to make a better chaser and duly made a winning start over fences at Southwell in 2019. He seems to be coming back to the boil following an absence, and gets the nod to build on a more encouraging run at Wincanton where he finished third to the reopposing Jackson Hill. He is taken to reverse the form on these terms.
Smart Stat
Ding Ding - 12:30 Plumpton
2 - Sheena West's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer
You can get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.
Recommended bets
Natural History - 13:30 Plumpton
Dorking Lad - 14:05 Plumpton
Dandolo du Gite - 14:40 Plumpton
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Plumpton 1st Mar (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 1 March, 1.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Natural History
|Group Stage
|Saggazza
|Mystic Dreamer
|Sorbet
|Vision Clear
|Crooks Peak
|Hijran
Plumpton 1st Mar (2m Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 1 March, 2.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dorking Lad
|Loughan
|Cadmar
|Ginger Du Val
|Spectaculardisplay
|Rays The One
|Jony Max
|Logans Choice
|Bold Red
|The Bolshoi Bandit
|Wudyastopasking
|Rally Driver
|Mis Casey
Plumpton 1st Mar (2m1f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 1 March, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Wenceslaus
|Dandolo Du Gite
|Jackson Hill
|Fairway Freddy
|Le Coeur Net
|Ferrobin
|Flaminger