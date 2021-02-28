To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Plumpton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Newbury fence
Timeform provide three best from Plumpton on Monday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Plumpton on Monday...

"He represents a yard that are in good form and have a good record at this track..."

Timeform on Natural History

Natural History - 13:30 Plumpton

Natural History was a useful performer for Andrew Balding on the Flat, and has looked a work-in-progress over hurdles in recent weeks. He remains with plenty of potential in this sphere, so makes plenty of appeal now making the quick switch to handicaps from what looks a lenient mark based on his Flat ability.

Dorking Lad - 14:05 Plumpton

Dorking Lad is compiling a rather frustrating record having filled the runner-up spot in his last three starts, but a reproduction of his second to Annual Invictus at this track in January would certainly make him tough to beat. He represents a yard that are in good form and have a good record at this track, so tops the shortlist ahead of Loughan and Cadmar.

Dandolo du Gite - 14:40 Plumpton

Dandolo du Gite looked the type to make a better chaser and duly made a winning start over fences at Southwell in 2019. He seems to be coming back to the boil following an absence, and gets the nod to build on a more encouraging run at Wincanton where he finished third to the reopposing Jackson Hill. He is taken to reverse the form on these terms.

Smart Stat

Ding Ding - 12:30 Plumpton

2 - Sheena West's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Natural History - 13:30 Plumpton
Dorking Lad - 14:05 Plumpton
Dandolo du Gite - 14:40 Plumpton

