Plumpton Racing Tips: Rita can Rock On again

NAP: Rita still ahead of her mark

Rock On Rita - 16:10 Plumpton

It is fair to say that Rock On Rita hasn't had the start which was expected under Rules, given she beat West Balboa, who finished runner-up to Stage Star in the Challow Hurdle, on her sole outing in points, but she landed a gamble in good style at Ffos Las last time.

She landed some nice bets on that occasion, too, travelling well through the race and comfortably settling matter in the closing stages. The handicapper has raised her 8 lb in the weights for that success, but she has started life in handicaps from a lowly mark, and it will be very surprising if she isn't able to follow up now.

No. 7 Rock On Rita (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Neil Mulholland

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 88

NEXT BEST: Unexposed Minella Hub the one to beat

Minella Hub - 15:35 Plumpton

Minella Hub failed to complete in both starts in points, but he was strong in the betting, and looked a horse ahead of his mark on chasing and handicap debut over this course and distance four weeks ago.

He wasted no time proving himself a much better chaser than hurdler on just his second start for Pat Murphy, racing prominently and responding well when Harry Bannister asked him to take up the lead approaching the third-last. He asserted between the final two fences to win in good style and he should have plenty more to offer now.