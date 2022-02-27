- Trainer: Neil Mulholland
- Jockey: Aidan Coleman
- Age: 6
- Weight: 10st 12lbs
- OR: 88
Plumpton Racing Tips: Rita can Rock On again
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP and Next Best selection at Plumpton on Sunday...
"...it will be very surprising if she isn't able to follow up now..."
Rock On Rita
NAP: Rita still ahead of her mark
It is fair to say that Rock On Rita hasn't had the start which was expected under Rules, given she beat West Balboa, who finished runner-up to Stage Star in the Challow Hurdle, on her sole outing in points, but she landed a gamble in good style at Ffos Las last time.
She landed some nice bets on that occasion, too, travelling well through the race and comfortably settling matter in the closing stages. The handicapper has raised her 8 lb in the weights for that success, but she has started life in handicaps from a lowly mark, and it will be very surprising if she isn't able to follow up now.
NEXT BEST: Unexposed Minella Hub the one to beat
Minella Hub failed to complete in both starts in points, but he was strong in the betting, and looked a horse ahead of his mark on chasing and handicap debut over this course and distance four weeks ago.
He wasted no time proving himself a much better chaser than hurdler on just his second start for Pat Murphy, racing prominently and responding well when Harry Bannister asked him to take up the lead approaching the third-last. He asserted between the final two fences to win in good style and he should have plenty more to offer now.
Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply
Plumpton 28th Feb (2m1f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 28 February, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Rostello
|Minella Hub
|Le Coeur Net
|Heart Of A Lion
|Flaminger
|Old Harry Rocks
|Shaws Cross
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Plumpton 28th Feb (2m4f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 28 February, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Rock On Rita
|The Real Jet
|Ruby Yeats
|Heure De Gloire
|Catch Me Not
|Chillabella
|Set In The West
|Wilderness
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today