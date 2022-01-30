Plumpton Racing Tips: Expect improvement from Dirham Emirati

NAP: Dirham Emirati open to improvement

Dirham Emirati - 13:40 Plumpton

There was little to separate Dirham Emirati and Cuban Cigar at Kempton earlier this month, but given that was the selections first run over hurdles and after five months off, there is reason to think he can reverse the form now. He was fairly useful on the Flat and new connections went to 62,000 guineas to secure his services, and he is very much the type to improve with that initial experience under his belt for a yard that have a good record at this track.

No. 7 Dirham Emirati (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Jamie Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: -

Representing Bob - 15:40 Plumpton

Representing Bob has been a revelation since switching to fences, winning all three of his starts so far, and relishing the step up to this sort of trip when scoring with plenty in hand at Catterick over Christmas. He proved much too good for his rivals that day despite not jumping as fluently as he has in the past, and that form is working out well, so a subsequent 9lb rise may not be enough to extend his winning streak in this sphere.

No. 7 Representing Bob (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 107

EACH-WAY: Bard of Brittany handicapped to strike

Bard of Brittany - 15:10 Plumpton

Bard of Brittany can boast a solid record at this course and his last win came here over two and a half miles last May. He has now dropped 5 lb below that winning mark, and shaped better than the bare result at Taunton last time, not getting the clearest of runs after jumping three out and forced wide entering the straight. He rallied well, though, and is definitely weighted to go well if building on that.