Plumpton Racing Tips: Expect improvement from Dirham Emirati
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Plumpton on Monday.
"...he is very much the type to improve with that initial experience under his belt..."
NAP: Dirham Emirati open to improvement
Dirham Emirati - 13:40 Plumpton
There was little to separate Dirham Emirati and Cuban Cigar at Kempton earlier this month, but given that was the selections first run over hurdles and after five months off, there is reason to think he can reverse the form now. He was fairly useful on the Flat and new connections went to 62,000 guineas to secure his services, and he is very much the type to improve with that initial experience under his belt for a yard that have a good record at this track.
Representing Bob - 15:40 Plumpton
Representing Bob has been a revelation since switching to fences, winning all three of his starts so far, and relishing the step up to this sort of trip when scoring with plenty in hand at Catterick over Christmas. He proved much too good for his rivals that day despite not jumping as fluently as he has in the past, and that form is working out well, so a subsequent 9lb rise may not be enough to extend his winning streak in this sphere.
EACH-WAY: Bard of Brittany handicapped to strike
Bard of Brittany - 15:10 Plumpton
Bard of Brittany can boast a solid record at this course and his last win came here over two and a half miles last May. He has now dropped 5 lb below that winning mark, and shaped better than the bare result at Taunton last time, not getting the clearest of runs after jumping three out and forced wide entering the straight. He rallied well, though, and is definitely weighted to go well if building on that.
Recommended bets
Plumpton 31st Jan (2m Mdn Hrd)
Monday 31 January, 1.40pm
Monday 31 January, 1.40pm
Plumpton 31st Jan (3m1f Hcap Hrd)
Monday 31 January, 3.10pm
Monday 31 January, 3.10pm
Plumpton 31st Jan (3m1f Hcap Chs)
Monday 31 January, 3.40pm
Monday 31 January, 3.40pm
