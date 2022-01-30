To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Plumpton Racing Tips: Expect improvement from Dirham Emirati

Plumpton
Plumpton host a six-race card on Monday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Plumpton on Monday.

"...he is very much the type to improve with that initial experience under his belt..."

NAP: Dirham Emirati open to improvement

Dirham Emirati - 13:40 Plumpton

There was little to separate Dirham Emirati and Cuban Cigar at Kempton earlier this month, but given that was the selections first run over hurdles and after five months off, there is reason to think he can reverse the form now. He was fairly useful on the Flat and new connections went to 62,000 guineas to secure his services, and he is very much the type to improve with that initial experience under his belt for a yard that have a good record at this track.

Representing Bob - 15:40 Plumpton

Representing Bob has been a revelation since switching to fences, winning all three of his starts so far, and relishing the step up to this sort of trip when scoring with plenty in hand at Catterick over Christmas. He proved much too good for his rivals that day despite not jumping as fluently as he has in the past, and that form is working out well, so a subsequent 9lb rise may not be enough to extend his winning streak in this sphere.

EACH-WAY: Bard of Brittany handicapped to strike

Bard of Brittany - 15:10 Plumpton

Bard of Brittany can boast a solid record at this course and his last win came here over two and a half miles last May. He has now dropped 5 lb below that winning mark, and shaped better than the bare result at Taunton last time, not getting the clearest of runs after jumping three out and forced wide entering the straight. He rallied well, though, and is definitely weighted to go well if building on that.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Dirham Emirati @ 3.02/1 in the 13:40 Plumpton
Next Best - Back Representing Bob @ 2.77/4 in the 15:40 Plumpton
Each Way - Back Bard of Brittany @ 9.08/1 in the 15:10 Plumpton

