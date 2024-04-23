Tony Calvin Tips

Perth Racing Tips: Malina Girl the one to beat

Perth
There is a competitive card at Perth on Wednesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Perth on Wednesday.

"The booking of Brian Hughes is a big plus round here and she is expected to get back on the up now..."

  • A Perth Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Perth Nap - 15:25 - Back Malina Girl

    Malina Girl goes particularly well in easy ground, as she showed when bolting up in a handicap at Cheltenham earlier in the season, proving in a different league to her rivals in a race which had a competitive look to it beforehand.

    She hasn't quite gone on as expected since, but she stands out as the one to beat on these terms now pitched into a listed event against her own sex. The booking of Brian Hughes is a big plus round here and she is expected to get back on the up now.

    Back Malina Girl on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

    Perth Next Best - 14:20 - Back Clonakilty

    Clonakilty has made a promising start over fences, building on earlier promise when opening his account in this sphere over two and a half miles at Lingfield in February, and didn't seem himself when beaten at odds-on next time.

    He quickly got back on the up in first-time cheekpieces at Southwell three weeks ago, and he was value for extra than the winning margin suggests, too. He quickened clear in the style of a horse who has much more to offer on that occasion, and promises to be well suited by a return to a right-handed track, so there is plenty to like about his chance.

    Back Clonakilty on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

