Perth Racing Tips: Malina Girl the one to beat

A Perth Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Perth Nap - 15:25 - Back Malina Girl

No. 1 Malina Girl (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Malina Girl goes particularly well in easy ground, as she showed when bolting up in a handicap at Cheltenham earlier in the season, proving in a different league to her rivals in a race which had a competitive look to it beforehand.

She hasn't quite gone on as expected since, but she stands out as the one to beat on these terms now pitched into a listed event against her own sex. The booking of Brian Hughes is a big plus round here and she is expected to get back on the up now.

Back Malina Girl on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Perth Next Best - 14:20 - Back Clonakilty

No. 5 Clonakilty (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 119

Clonakilty has made a promising start over fences, building on earlier promise when opening his account in this sphere over two and a half miles at Lingfield in February, and didn't seem himself when beaten at odds-on next time.

He quickly got back on the up in first-time cheekpieces at Southwell three weeks ago, and he was value for extra than the winning margin suggests, too. He quickened clear in the style of a horse who has much more to offer on that occasion, and promises to be well suited by a return to a right-handed track, so there is plenty to like about his chance.