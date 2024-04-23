- Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland
Perth Racing Tips: Malina Girl the one to beat
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Perth on Wednesday.
"The booking of Brian Hughes is a big plus round here and she is expected to get back on the up now..."
A Perth Nap and Next Best from Timeform
- Trainer: Olly Murphy
- Jockey: Sean Bowen
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 6lbs
- OR: 119
Perth Nap - 15:25 - Back Malina Girl
Malina Girl goes particularly well in easy ground, as she showed when bolting up in a handicap at Cheltenham earlier in the season, proving in a different league to her rivals in a race which had a competitive look to it beforehand.
She hasn't quite gone on as expected since, but she stands out as the one to beat on these terms now pitched into a listed event against her own sex. The booking of Brian Hughes is a big plus round here and she is expected to get back on the up now.
Perth Next Best - 14:20 - Back Clonakilty
Clonakilty has made a promising start over fences, building on earlier promise when opening his account in this sphere over two and a half miles at Lingfield in February, and didn't seem himself when beaten at odds-on next time.
He quickly got back on the up in first-time cheekpieces at Southwell three weeks ago, and he was value for extra than the winning margin suggests, too. He quickened clear in the style of a horse who has much more to offer on that occasion, and promises to be well suited by a return to a right-handed track, so there is plenty to like about his chance.
