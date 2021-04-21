Perth Racing Tips: Grand National winner to build on 31% strike rate on Thursday

Fresh from her success in the Scottish Grand National with Mighty Thunder last weekend, Lucinda Russell has five horses primed and ready to tackle Perth on Thursday.

The reason for highlighting Lucinda's horses is not just down to her success at Ayr, but she has also enjoyed four other winners in the last 14 days, as well as five seconds and five thirds in the past 30 days.

Her winners have all returned at solid prices as well, more noticeably Ahoy Senor at 67.066/1, beating Paul Nicholls' Bravemansgame in the Doom Bar Novices' Hurdle.

Lucinda completed a double over at Kelso this month, when Mannochmore romped home by 14 lengths at 5.59/2, before Bollingerandkrug followed up at 8.07/1.

She then landed the 22-runner field Scottish National with Mighty Thunder who was backed into 9.08/1 and, most recently, Shanroe Street came out on top at Hexham at 9.08/1 under an excellent ride from Derek Fox.

And so the in-form trainer heads to Perth on Thursday, who is not only a regular visitor, but she has also had plenty of success at the venue over the years. Let's take a closer look at her runners.

C&D winner can defy odds



Boy's On Tour at 13.012/1 is her first runner in the 14:55. Despite being the outsider in a field of five, Lucinda's nine-year-old is the only course and distance winner in the line-up. He's no stranger to the venue, either, with his form reading 4-1-7-1-3-2-2-1-2-2-1-PU. The market may have underestimated him after two adequate runs after a 160-day break.

No. 5 Boy's On Tour (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Stephen Mulqueen

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 118

Duo to land the spoils



Katalystic 8.515/2 and Chanceiton 8.515/2 both compete in the 16:05 in the 3m Veterans' Chase. The former, although a course winner, has yet to win over this distance. However, the 10-year-old finished second over C&D back in May 2019 after a short break, and Lucinda clearly believes the extra trip won't be an issue.

No. 5 Katalystic (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Stephen Mulqueen

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 109

Chanceiton has won over C&D, and despite that victory being on heavy ground, he's not finished out of the top three on his six other visits to Perth. Apprentice Patrick Wadge is on board, which is his only ride of the day, keeping him under 11 stone.

No. 7 Chanceiton (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 2.26 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Patrick Wadge

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 102

Place opportunity for Madness



Up next is Spark Of Madness in the 16:40, who is currently 15.014/1 to prevail. It's fair to say the five-year-old hasn't shown much in the early stages of his career. However, a promising third at Musselburgh in December was pleasing, and despite finishing 10th at the same venue in February, that run came after a 61-day break and should have blown away any cobwebs. In a weak looking contest, and still with a very low mileage, there's every chance of a place in this one.

No. 2 Spark Of Madness (Fr) SBK 16/1 EXC 2.08 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Stephen Mulqueen

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 103

Effet to produce something Special



Last but not least, is Effet Special in the 17:10, who is currently priced at 6.511/2. The ever-reliable Derek Fox is on board, which is his only ride for Lucinda on Thursday. Similar to Boys On Tour, the seven-year-old is the only course and distance winner in the field.

He won on good ground over the 2m trip in August, before disappointing when only seventh in September last year over C&D. He's been lightly raced since and his comeback run at Carlisle on heavy ground can easily be dismissed. On paper, he's certainly Lucinda's best chance on Thursday.