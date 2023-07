NAP

Perth - 17:25 - Back Gamble Tiep

Gamble Tiep looks a bargain buy for the Ben Pauling team (picked up for £4,500), making a winning start for these connections in impressive fashion over fences at Uttoxeter five days ago, justifying strong support in the process.

He made all of the running that day, travelling powerfully and always in command after leaving the back straight. He is just 5 lb higher now reverted back to hurdles and he will take plenty of beating if turning up in the same mood.

NEXT BEST

Perth - 15:40 - Back Shallow River

No. 1 Shallow River (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.97 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: D. P. Davis

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 119

Shallow River remains with few miles on the clock for a seven-year-old and he ran at least as well as ever when runner-up in a handicap at Market Rasen last month.

He wasn't fluent at the third-last, but he led on the bridle at two out and an untidy jump at the last didn't help, but he pushed a well-in Flat type with a turn of foot all the way to the line. Shallow River is now 3 lb higher but he finds himself in a race which won't take much winning and he is very much the one to beat.