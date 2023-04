NAP

Here Comes The Man - 15:15 Perth

Here Comes The Man cost £210,000 after winning his sole outing in points and he left his form over hurdles well behind when making a winning start over fences at Newcastle a fortnight ago.

He travelled well and was sent for home some way out on his first start at this trip, settling the race between the final two fences, and it is hard to think he hasn't got even more to offer in this sphere on the back of that success. Here Comes The Man is a strong fancy to defy an 8 lb rise in the weights.

No. 6 Here Comes The Man (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Rose Dobbin

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 112

NEXT BEST

Ginger Mail - 13:30 Perth

Ginger Mail took a big step forward when opening his account at Doncaster on his final start last season, and progressed further on his return from eight months off when following up on handicap debut at Ayr in October.

He has held his form well since, recording a career-best effort when runner-up back at Ayr last month, and he seems sure to be bang in the mix once again from 4 lb higher now fitted with first-time cheekpieces.

No. 1 Ginger Mail (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.3 Trainer: N. W. Alexander

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 119

EACH WAY

Concetto - 14:05 Perth

Concetto had gone close in points and he proved a totally different proposition when opening his account on his chase and handicap debut at Huntingdon in February, proving totally dominant and having more in hand than the official margin suggests.

He showed further improvement when following up again in impressive fashion and, though he met with defeat for the first time in this discipline at Ludlow last time, it was at the hands of another progressive novice. Concetto left the impression he will be suited by this much longer trip and he appeals as one who is still ahead of his mark.