US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Monday

Visionary Ruler Parx
Today's best bet Visionary Ruler runs at Parx

Nick Shiambouros ended the week with a winner at Aqueduct yesterday. Nick heads to Parx with two selections from the Monday card...

"He put in a nice piece of work over the course six days ago and should be ready to do himself justice"

Back Visionary Ruler Race 4 at 5.04/1 in the 18:46 at Parx

Scorpion Dynasty to graduate

Race 3 18:19 Parx - Scorpion Dynasty

Scorpion Dynasty should open his account in this $40k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when finishing second in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last month. He looked the likely winner inside the final furlong, but his stamina appeared to give out and had to settle for a place. Trainer Harold Wyner drops him in class and distance, which is a positive move. He should have enough pace to clear the field from the gate and control things from the front. Anything around his Morning Line of 4.57/2 will do.

Visionary Ruler the clear choice

Race 4 18:46 Parx - Visionary Ruler

Visionary Ruler is my idea of the winner of this restricted $5k claimer on the main track.

This veteran campaigner finished second in a slightly better race at Monmouth Park last month. He was caught in a speed duel, but dug in for a place when headed by the winner. He makes his first start for trainer Jeffrey Englehart who has a 17% strike rate with horses off the claim. He put in a nice piece of work over the course six days ago and should be ready to do himself justice. The gifted Jomar Torres has the riding assignment and will give him every assistance. I recommend backing him at his Morning Line price of 5.04/1 on the exchange.

Recommended bets

Back Scorpion Dynasty Race 3 at 4.57/2 in the 18:19 at Parx
Back Visionary Ruler Race 4 at 5.04/1 in the 18:46 at Parx

Parx (US) 23rd Nov (R3 6f Mdn Claim)

Monday 23 November, 6.19pm

First Citizen
Suppress
Maine
Splitzville
One Niner Tango
Confectionist
Slam Bang
Magic Mule
Scorpion Dynasty
Reticent
Chasing Dreams
Parx (US) 23rd Nov (R4 7f Claim)

Monday 23 November, 6.46pm

Catch Fire
Doddsprivatelabel
Slot
Bolita Boyz
Thomas Knight
Draxhall Woods
Ride On Faith
Threatlovesmidnite
Visionary Ruler
Colorado Grandslam
County Corrections
