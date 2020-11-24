US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday
Nick Shiambouros returns to Parx with two more selections...
Uncle Manny a wise choice
Race 4 18:46 Parx - Uncle Manny
Uncle Manny should open his account in this $10k maiden claimer on the main track.
This colt finished fifth to Big Ray in a $20k maiden claimer last month. He stumbled at the start, which cost him valuable ground and paid the price inside the final furlong. This was his first race in eight months and ran as if he needed the outing. Trainer Marya Montoya appears to have found the perfect spot for him and should make his presence felt. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.03/1 will do.
Stabilize for Englehart
Race 10 21:28 Parx - Stabilize
Stabilize should run well at a fair price in this $7.5 non-winner of two on the main track.
This filly finished second in a $5k restricted claimer at Finger Lakes last month. She made a five wide move in to the straight but could not get to grips with the game winner. She has faced much better in the past, but this is her level these days. Finger Lakes form matches up well with Parx and am expecting a big run. Trainer Jeffrey Englehart does not send many horses to Parx but boasts an impressive 20% strike rate with shippers. BSP is recommended.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2020 Overall: +87.59
This week so far…
Staked: 1
Returned: 0.0
Recommended bets
Back Uncle Manny Race 4 at 4.03/1 in the 18:46 at Parx
Back Stabilize Race 10 at BSP in the 21:28 at Parx