US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday

Parx Our Stormin Norman
Today's best bet Our Stormin Norman runs at Parx
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his selection Viola Baby won. Nick heads to Parx with two more fancies...

"He has some decent form against better, and am hopeful the change of scenery and conditioner will bring about a much better effort"

Back Our Stormin Norman Race 7 at BSP in the 20:37 at Parx

For the Road to make all

Race 4 19:16 Parx - For the Road

For the Road should go close in this $5k restricted claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished a decent second against better at Gulfstream Park last month. He attempted to make all, but was engulfed by the impressive winner inside the final furlong. He has faced much better and won at the $25k level last year. In truth he has been a tad disappointing this year, but drops to the bottom level here. He should be able to clear the field from the gate, and hopefully have enough left in the tank to get the job done . At present he is trading at [3.65] on the exchange which is about right.

Norman to Storm home

Race 7 20:37 Parx - Our Stormin Norman

I am going to take a chance with Our Stormin Norman in this $25k optional claimer on the main track.

This Blame gelding has been a regular in claiming races on the New York circuit for a few years now. New trainer Candace Reed takes over from Mertkan Kantarmaci for his Parx debut. Last time out at Belmont he finished a creditable third against softer company. He held every chance in the straight, but weakened when the chips were down. He has some decent form against better, and am hopeful the change of scenery and conditioner will bring about a much better effort. I recommend backing him at BSP.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +71:81

This week so far....

Staked: 2
Returned: 3.5

Nick Shiambouros,

