US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Wednesday

El Fenomeno to recover losses

Race3 18:15 Parx - El Fenomeno

El Fenomeno should go close in this $10k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished first past the post against similar, but lost the race after a lengthy inquiry.

He made all the running, but shifted in close home causing interference. The decision to take him down was a little harsh in my opinion, but can make amends in this race. He has faced better in the past, and a reproduction of his best would be good enough to take this. He is winless in 13 starts, but is the clear form pick. BSP is recommended.

Our Dixie Blue to graduate

Race 5 19:15 Parx - Our Dixie Blue

Our Dixie Blue should prove difficult to beat in this $40k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly was most unlucky when finishing second against similar last month. She stumbled badly at the start and met interference in the home straight. Despite these problems, she finished strongly and was gaining on the winner close home. Trainer Jamie Ness runs her back at this level and should gain compensation. Ness boasts an impressive 34% strike rate, and the gifted Ruben Silvera rides back for connections. Anything around her Morning Line of 3.02/1 will do.