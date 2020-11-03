To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Wednesday

Our Dixie Blue Parx
Today's best bet Our Dixie Blue runs at Parx

Nick Shiambouros struck with a 9.45 BSP winner yesterday. Nick returns to Parx with two more selections...

"Trainer Jamie Ness runs her back at this level and should gain compensation"

Back Our Dixie Blue Race 5 at 3.02/1 in the 19:15 at Parx

El Fenomeno to recover losses

Race3 18:15 Parx - El Fenomeno

El Fenomeno should go close in this $10k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished first past the post against similar, but lost the race after a lengthy inquiry.

He made all the running, but shifted in close home causing interference. The decision to take him down was a little harsh in my opinion, but can make amends in this race. He has faced better in the past, and a reproduction of his best would be good enough to take this. He is winless in 13 starts, but is the clear form pick. BSP is recommended.

Our Dixie Blue to graduate

Race 5 19:15 Parx - Our Dixie Blue

Our Dixie Blue should prove difficult to beat in this $40k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly was most unlucky when finishing second against similar last month. She stumbled badly at the start and met interference in the home straight. Despite these problems, she finished strongly and was gaining on the winner close home. Trainer Jamie Ness runs her back at this level and should gain compensation. Ness boasts an impressive 34% strike rate, and the gifted Ruben Silvera rides back for connections. Anything around her Morning Line of 3.02/1 will do.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +97.55

This week so far…

Staked: 4.0
Returned: 9.45

Recommended bets

Back El Fenomeno Race 3 at BSP in the 18:15 at Parx
Back Our Dixie Blue Race 5 at 3.02/1 in the 19:15 at Parx

Parx (US) 4th Nov (R3 5f Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 4 November, 6.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ticked All Daboxes
El Fenomeno
Bullzilla
Marnesia One Step
Grays The Bar
Comfortably Cool
Wisemans Secret
Erin Go Braugh
Rickies Melody
Call Fitzroy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Parx (US) 4th Nov (R5 5f Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 4 November, 7.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Our Dixie Blue
Adhwaa
Brooklyn Heights
Alice Helen
Jamies Wanderlust
Big Brown Eyes
Corbally
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles