To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Monday

Map of America Parx
Today's best bet Map of America runs at Parx

Nick Shiambouros hopes to start the new week with a couple of winners from the Monday meeting at Parx...

"She has been working well ahead of this assignment and is primed for a big effort"

Back Map of America Race 9 at BSP in the 21:01 at Parx

Mr. Roundtree a perfect fit

Race 6 19:40 Parx - Mr. Roundtree

Mr. Roundtree should make his presence felt in this $25k optional claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished fifth in a decent allowance race over this course last month. He made a wide move on the home turn, and finished the race with good energy. He won at this level on his previous start and fits well with this group. There is plenty of pace in this race which will suit his running style. Hopefully he can sit just behind the speed, and swoop late to land the spoils. Jockey Angel Castillo gets on well with him and rides back for connections. BSP is recommended.

Map of America strong on the class drop

Race 9 21:01 Parx - Map of America

Map of America should go close in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This filly finished down the field in a Stakes race at Delaware Park in September. She had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but was left behind when the pace lifted. This was a hot race and was not disgraced. Trainer Michael Moore boasts a 18% strike rate, and this likeable individual will appreciate the ease in grade. She has been working well ahead of this assignment and is primed for a big effort. She should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +92.1

This week so far…

Staked: 0.0
Returned: 0


Recommended bets

Back Mr. Roundtree Race 6 at BSP in the 19:40 at Parx
Back Map of America Race 9 at BSP in the 21:01 at Parx

Parx (US) 2nd Nov (R6 7f Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 2 November, 7.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Methodical
Mr. Roundtree
Hibachi
Audacious Quality
Aspen Xtreme
Mucho Macho Eddie
Raggy Rocks
Mt Suribachi
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Parx (US) 2nd Nov (R9 7f Allw)

Show Hide

Monday 2 November, 9.01pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mabel Island
Chubofftheoldblock
Glamorous Thunder
Capital Q
Map Of America
Bucks Some
Precious
Snow Forecast
Arima
Isabella Smile
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles