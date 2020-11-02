US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Monday

Mr. Roundtree a perfect fit

Race 6 19:40 Parx - Mr. Roundtree

Mr. Roundtree should make his presence felt in this $25k optional claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished fifth in a decent allowance race over this course last month. He made a wide move on the home turn, and finished the race with good energy. He won at this level on his previous start and fits well with this group. There is plenty of pace in this race which will suit his running style. Hopefully he can sit just behind the speed, and swoop late to land the spoils. Jockey Angel Castillo gets on well with him and rides back for connections. BSP is recommended.

Map of America strong on the class drop

Race 9 21:01 Parx - Map of America

Map of America should go close in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This filly finished down the field in a Stakes race at Delaware Park in September. She had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but was left behind when the pace lifted. This was a hot race and was not disgraced. Trainer Michael Moore boasts a 18% strike rate, and this likeable individual will appreciate the ease in grade. She has been working well ahead of this assignment and is primed for a big effort. She should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.