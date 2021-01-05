US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday

Chub On Da Run to dash home

Race 1 17:25 Parx - Chub On Da Run

I am going to take a chance with Chub On Da Run in this $20k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished a close third to Splitzville over this course last month. He held every chance inside the final furlong, but was squeezed for room near the finish. He could not be considered unlucky, but would have finished closer. This was his best effort over the Parx oval and should be suited by the shorter trip. The talented Edwin Rivera rides back for connections. He should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.

Mabel Island to win again

Race 7 20:07 Parx - Mabel Island

Mabel Island should prove difficult to beat in this allowance race on the main track.

This filly was most impressive when beating Always A Queen over this course in November. She made all the running and came home in splendid isolation. This was a super effort and is clearly suited by the mile distance. Trainer Carlos Soto has given her a nice break, and has been working steadily ahead of this assignment. I do not think we have seen the best of her and further improvement is expected. Nice to see jockey Roberto Rosado ride back for connections. Anything around her Morning Line price of 3.02/1 will do.