US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday

La Waun Parx
Today's best bet La Waun runs at Parx

Nick Shiambouros returns to Parx with two more selections from the Tuesday card...

"He even took his chance in the Grade 3 Longacres Mile where he finished down the field"

Back La Waun Race 7 at 3.55/2 in the 20:07 at Parx

Shero to remain unbeaten

Race 6 19:40 Parx - Shero

Shero is an interesting runner in this $12.5k non-winner of three on the main track.

This filly was impressive when winning a $10k non-winner of two at Finger Lakes last month. She missed the break, but made a strong four wide move at the entrance to the straight and won going away. She is now unbeaten in two starts and is improving with racing. Trainer Jeffrey Englehart adds blinkers which should help her focus. This is tougher, but I do not think we have seen the best of her. Anything around her Morning Line price of 4.57/2 will do.

La Waun a dangerous invader from Emerald Downs

Race 7 20:07 Parx - La Waun

La Waun is my idea of the winner of this $10k claimer on the main track.

This gelding won a $15k optional claimer at Emerald Downs in September. He stalked the leaders and pounced inside the final furlong to score decisively. It is rare to see a runner from Washington State make an appearance on the east coast, but must be taken seriously as he has some decent form in the book. He even took his chance in the Grade 3 Longacres Mile where he finished down the field. He makes his Parx debut under the care of Ernesto Padilla - Preciado who boasts a 22% strike rate at the meeting. I think he will attract significant support so anything around his Morning Line of 3.55/2 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +90.71

This week so far…

Staked: 2
Returned: 0.0


Parx (US) 17th Nov (R6 7f Claim)

Tuesday 17 November, 7.40pm

Your Pal
Goddess Of Cash
Padrinoneverquits
Paollas Heart
Wings Of Fury
Sweet Lilly Factum
Team Win
Lucky Milady
Shero
Zensational Dixie
Parx (US) 17th Nov (R7 6f Claim)

Tuesday 17 November, 8.07pm

Pharaohs City
They Shot Sonny
Tactical Pursuit
Frans Worrier
Metaphorical
Loan Me Your Ear
Wills Pioneer
Followhisfootsteps
La Waun
