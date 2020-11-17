US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday

Shero to remain unbeaten

Race 6 19:40 Parx - Shero

Shero is an interesting runner in this $12.5k non-winner of three on the main track.

This filly was impressive when winning a $10k non-winner of two at Finger Lakes last month. She missed the break, but made a strong four wide move at the entrance to the straight and won going away. She is now unbeaten in two starts and is improving with racing. Trainer Jeffrey Englehart adds blinkers which should help her focus. This is tougher, but I do not think we have seen the best of her. Anything around her Morning Line price of 4.57/2 will do.

La Waun a dangerous invader from Emerald Downs

Race 7 20:07 Parx - La Waun

La Waun is my idea of the winner of this $10k claimer on the main track.

This gelding won a $15k optional claimer at Emerald Downs in September. He stalked the leaders and pounced inside the final furlong to score decisively. It is rare to see a runner from Washington State make an appearance on the east coast, but must be taken seriously as he has some decent form in the book. He even took his chance in the Grade 3 Longacres Mile where he finished down the field. He makes his Parx debut under the care of Ernesto Padilla - Preciado who boasts a 22% strike rate at the meeting. I think he will attract significant support so anything around his Morning Line of 3.55/2 will do.