US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday

Kid d'Oro a golden opportunity

Race 5 19:13 Parx - Kid d'Oro

Kid d'Oro should go close in this $16k non-winner of three on the main track.

This gelding won a $16k non-winner of two over this course in October. He made a strong move at the entrance to the straight and powered home to win decisively. He makes his first start for trainer Jamie Ness who boasts a 34% strike rate at the meeting. He made no impact in allowance company at the New York tracks in the summer, but has a future in claiming races at this oval. I think he should move through this condition and recommend backing him at his Morning Line price of 4.03/1.

Jerome Avenue to repeat

Race 8 20:34 Parx - Jerome Avenue

Jerome Avenue is my idea of the winner of this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This Speightstown gelding beat Tivano in a restricted allowance race earlier this month. He assumed command at the entrance to the straight, and pulled clear under mild pressure to score with plenty in hand. This race is tougher, but looks a progressive horse since trainer Michael Pino claimed him in September. Pino is a shrewd operator who does very well at the claim box. The gifted Ruben Silvera rides back for connections which is an added bonus. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.