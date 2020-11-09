US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Monday

Take Tistaahal on the drop

Race 3 18:19 Parx - Tistaahal

Tistaahal should go close in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This Shadwell homebred finished down the field in a Maiden Special weight on the turf at Saratoga in September. She raced towards the rear of the field and failed to make any impression. She makes her local debut for trainer Michael Pino who drops her aggressively. Pino has a healthy 40% strike rate when dropping horses in to claiming company for the first time. I think she will benefit from the drop, and the switch to the main track. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Jerome Avenue to soar home

Race 6 19:40 Parx 19:40 - Jerome Avenue

Jerome Avenue can give trainer Michael Pino another winner on the card.

This gelding beat Kadens Courage in a race taken off the turf last month. He made all the running, and pulled well clear to win with any amount in hand. This was a super effort and clearly has more to offer. He is suited by the conditions of the race, and is primed for another big effort. He has been claimed four times this year, which is a testament to his consistency and soundness. BSP is recommended.