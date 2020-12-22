US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when the heavily backed American Roma won. Nick returns to Parx with two more selections...
"Trainer Ed Coletti drops him aggressively, and has a 38% strike rate with horses dropping in to maiden claiming company from Maiden Special Weight"
Aced to excel
Aced should make his presence felt in this allowance race on the main track.
This gelding finished second to Geebert in a similar event over the course earlier this month. He was forced to take up on the far side which cost him valuable momentum. In the circumstances, he did well to make the frame. I think he is worth another chance in this company and should be a different proposition with a clear run. Trainer Juan Guerrero has a respectable 19% strike rate at the meeting and it is nice to see Edwin Rivera ride back for connections. BSP is recommended.
Ilovecharlybrown a positive choice
Race 7 20:07 Parx - Ilovecharlybrown
Ilovecharlybrown is an interesting runner in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.
This gelding created favourable impression on debut when finishing sixth in a Maiden Special Weight over this course in October. He put in some good work in the closing stages and finished the race with good energy. Trainer Ed Coletti drops him aggressively, and has a 38% strike rate with horses dropping in to maiden claiming company from Maiden Special Weight. I think he is open to a fair bit of improvement and recommend backing him at his Morning Line price of 6.05/1.
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2020 Overall: +91.4
This week so far…
Staked: 2
Returned: 3.21