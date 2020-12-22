US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday

Aced to excel

Race 5 19:13 Parx - Aced

Aced should make his presence felt in this allowance race on the main track.

This gelding finished second to Geebert in a similar event over the course earlier this month. He was forced to take up on the far side which cost him valuable momentum. In the circumstances, he did well to make the frame. I think he is worth another chance in this company and should be a different proposition with a clear run. Trainer Juan Guerrero has a respectable 19% strike rate at the meeting and it is nice to see Edwin Rivera ride back for connections. BSP is recommended.

Ilovecharlybrown a positive choice

Race 7 20:07 Parx - Ilovecharlybrown

Ilovecharlybrown is an interesting runner in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding created favourable impression on debut when finishing sixth in a Maiden Special Weight over this course in October. He put in some good work in the closing stages and finished the race with good energy. Trainer Ed Coletti drops him aggressively, and has a 38% strike rate with horses dropping in to maiden claiming company from Maiden Special Weight. I think he is open to a fair bit of improvement and recommend backing him at his Morning Line price of 6.05/1.