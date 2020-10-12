US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday

Olivia to get Lucky

Race 5 19:43 Parx - Lucky Olivia Rose

Lucky Olivia Rose should go close in this $16k non-winner of two claimer on the main track.

This filly finished last of six in a $40k non-winner of two claimer over this course last month. She forced the pace, but weakened quickly when the pace lifted. She is best judged on her maiden win here in July when coming home a mile clear of the field. Trainer Joseph Taylor drops here aggressively for this assignment, and hopefully can get another win out of her. She should be able to clear the field and control the race from the front. Anything around her Morning Line price of [4.0] will do.

Hussar the boss

Race 10 21:58 Parx - Hussar

I am going to take a chance with Hussar in this $7.5 non-winner of three on the main track.

This gelding was a no show against better in a $12.5 claimer over this course last month. He never travelled with any fluency and was quickly brushed aside. This run is best forgotten, as clearly something was amiss. He has run creditably in allowance company, and trainer Penny Pearce has found a good spot for him to get back to winning ways. The talented Jeremy Laprida has the riding assignment, and a much-improved effort is expected. He should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.

