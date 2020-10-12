To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Election Betting

French Open Tennis Tips

Premier League Tips

IPL Tips

European/PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday

Hussar Parx
Today's best bet Hussar runs at Parx

Nick Shiambouros is back with two selections from the Tuesday meeting at Parx...

"He has run creditably in allowance company, and trainer Penny Pearce has found a good spot for him to get back to winning ways"

Back Hussar Race 10 at BSP in the 21:58 at Parx

Olivia to get Lucky

Race 5 19:43 Parx - Lucky Olivia Rose

Lucky Olivia Rose should go close in this $16k non-winner of two claimer on the main track.

This filly finished last of six in a $40k non-winner of two claimer over this course last month. She forced the pace, but weakened quickly when the pace lifted. She is best judged on her maiden win here in July when coming home a mile clear of the field. Trainer Joseph Taylor drops here aggressively for this assignment, and hopefully can get another win out of her. She should be able to clear the field and control the race from the front. Anything around her Morning Line price of [4.0] will do.

Hussar the boss

Race 10 21:58 Parx - Hussar

I am going to take a chance with Hussar in this $7.5 non-winner of three on the main track.

This gelding was a no show against better in a $12.5 claimer over this course last month. He never travelled with any fluency and was quickly brushed aside. This run is best forgotten, as clearly something was amiss. He has run creditably in allowance company, and trainer Penny Pearce has found a good spot for him to get back to winning ways. The talented Jeremy Laprida has the riding assignment, and a much-improved effort is expected. He should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +94.72

This week so far…

Staked: 1

Returned: 0.0


Recommended bets

Back Lucky Olivia Rose Race 5 at [4.0] in the 19:43 at Parx
Back Hussar Race 10 at BSP in the 21:58 at Parx

Parx (US) 13th Oct (R5 7f Claim)

Show Hide

Tuesday 13 October, 7.43pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bella G
Go Metro Girl
Lilbitocharm
Above Par
Spectacular Now
Lucky Olivia Rose
New Jersey
Mighty Electrica
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Parx (US) 13th Oct (R10 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Tuesday 13 October, 9.58pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Donnie Brasco
Synergized
Surfer Boy George
Pawn It Back
Kings Gold
Bills Mafia
Knokke By The Sea
Hussar
El Dulzura
Yondering
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles