US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Monday

Glory Song Parx
Today's best bet Glory Song runs at Parx

Nick Shiambouros heads to Parx with two selections from the Monday card...

"He is suited by the conditions of this race, and can give high percentage trainer Jamie Ness another winner"

Back Glory Song Race 5 at 4.57/2 in the 19:13 at Parx

American Roma to rule

Race 2 17:52 Parx - American Roma

American Roma should appreciate the extra distance in this $5k restricted claimer on the main track.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when finishing third against better over this course earlier this month. He was squeezed for room at the entrance to the straight, but recovered and finished willingly. There are few races over 10 furlongs on the calendar, but finished third on his only attempt. He has been popular at the claim box this season and makes his second start for trainer Scott Lake. BSP is recommended.

Glory Song to hit high note

Race 5 19:13 Parx - Glory Song

Glory Song is my idea of the winner of this $25k restricted claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field in an allowance contest over this course earlier this month. He was impeded on the far turn and failed to recover. This run is best forgotten as this was not his true running. He is best judged on his previous effort when beating Lord Winsalot in a $25k non-winner of three in great style. He is suited by the conditions of this race, and can give high percentage trainer Jamie Ness another winner. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.57/2 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +90.19

This week so far…

Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back American Roma Race 2 at BSP in the 17:52 at Parx
Back Glory Song Race 5 at 4.57/2 in the 19:13 at Parx

