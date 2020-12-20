US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Monday
Nick Shiambouros heads to Parx with two selections from the Monday card...
"He is suited by the conditions of this race, and can give high percentage trainer Jamie Ness another winner"
American Roma to rule
Race 2 17:52 Parx - American Roma
American Roma should appreciate the extra distance in this $5k restricted claimer on the main track.
This gelding put in a much improved effort when finishing third against better over this course earlier this month. He was squeezed for room at the entrance to the straight, but recovered and finished willingly. There are few races over 10 furlongs on the calendar, but finished third on his only attempt. He has been popular at the claim box this season and makes his second start for trainer Scott Lake. BSP is recommended.
Glory Song to hit high note
Race 5 19:13 Parx - Glory Song
Glory Song is my idea of the winner of this $25k restricted claimer on the main track.
This gelding finished down the field in an allowance contest over this course earlier this month. He was impeded on the far turn and failed to recover. This run is best forgotten as this was not his true running. He is best judged on his previous effort when beating Lord Winsalot in a $25k non-winner of three in great style. He is suited by the conditions of this race, and can give high percentage trainer Jamie Ness another winner. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.57/2 will do.
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2020 Overall: +90.19
This week so far…
Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0