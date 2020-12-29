To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday

Geebert Parx
Today's best bet Geeberet runs at Parx

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his best bet Splitzville won at 7.0 BSP. Nick returns to Parx with two more fancies...

"Trainer Robert Mosco does well with limited resources and this likeable individual can give him another winner"

Back Geebert Race 5 at BSP in the 19:13 at Parx

Katesaluckygirl to upset

Race 1 17:25 Parx - Katesaluckygirl

Katesaluckygirl could run well at a big price in this $20k maiden claimer on the main track.

This Uncle Lino filly caught the eye on debut when finishing down the field behind Love In Her Eyes in a Maiden Special Weight earlier this month. She stalked the leaders at the entrance to the straight, but weakened quickly and finished well beaten. This effort was better than it looked. She clearly needed the race and should come on for the run. Trainer Tyler Service boasts an impressive 43% strike rate with second career starters. BSP is recommended.

Geebert to repeat

Race 5 19:13 Parx - Geebert

Geebert should go close in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This gelding was most impressive when beating Aced in a restricted allowance race over this course earlier this month. He made up a lot of ground in the straight and powered home to score convincingly. He was sent off at a big price, but this was no fluke. This was his best effort to date and should have more to offer. Trainer Robert Mosco does well with limited resources and this likeable individual can give him another winner. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +95.4

This week so far…

Staked: 2
Returned: 7.0

Recommended bets

Back Katesaluckygirl Race 1 at BSP in the 17:25 at Parx
Back Geebert Race 5 at BSP in the 19:13 at Parx

