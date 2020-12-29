US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday

Katesaluckygirl to upset

Race 1 17:25 Parx - Katesaluckygirl

Katesaluckygirl could run well at a big price in this $20k maiden claimer on the main track.

This Uncle Lino filly caught the eye on debut when finishing down the field behind Love In Her Eyes in a Maiden Special Weight earlier this month. She stalked the leaders at the entrance to the straight, but weakened quickly and finished well beaten. This effort was better than it looked. She clearly needed the race and should come on for the run. Trainer Tyler Service boasts an impressive 43% strike rate with second career starters. BSP is recommended.

Geebert to repeat

Race 5 19:13 Parx - Geebert

Geebert should go close in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This gelding was most impressive when beating Aced in a restricted allowance race over this course earlier this month. He made up a lot of ground in the straight and powered home to score convincingly. He was sent off at a big price, but this was no fluke. This was his best effort to date and should have more to offer. Trainer Robert Mosco does well with limited resources and this likeable individual can give him another winner. BSP is recommended.