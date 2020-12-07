To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday

Fine One Won runs at Parx
Today's best bet Fine One Won runs at Parx

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when Ain't None Lucky won. Nick returns to Parx with two more selections...

"I think she has enough pace to clear the field and make all"

Back Fine One Won Race 3 at BSP in the 18:19 at Parx

Splitzville to graduate

Race 2 17:52 Parx - Splitzville

Splitzville is an interesting runner in this maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when finishing third to First Citizen over this course last month. He put in some good work in the closing stages and finished the race with good energy. The extra yardage will suit, and am expecting a big effort. Jockey Angel Castillo rides back for connections which is a positive sign. I think he is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing him at BSP.

Fine One Won ready

Race 3 18:19 Parx - Fine One Won

Fine One Won should make her presence felt in this $16k non-winner of two on the main track.

This filly finished down the field in a competitive allowance race at Delaware in October. She flashed speed, before weakening at the entrance to the straight. She faced better in the past, notably when finishing second in a $25k non-winner of two back in September. Trainer Danny Velazquez has a respectable 19% strike rate in all claiming races. I think she has enough pace to clear the field and make all. BSP is recommended.

2020 Overall: +97.95

This week so far…

Staked: 1
Returned: 3.5

Recommended bets

Back Splitzville Race 2 at BSP in the 17:52 at Parx
Back Fine One Won Race 3 at BSP in the 18:19 at Parx

