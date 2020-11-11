US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Wednesday

Parx (US) 11th Nov (R1 1m Claim)Show Hide
Wednesday 11 November, 4.55pm
|Drummer Don
|Printer
|Immunity
|Eden Ridge
|Guns Of Steel
|Neighborhood Bully
|Lost Iron
|Kristis Copilot
Nick Shiambouros returns with two big priced selections from the Wednesday meeting at Parx...
"He faced better at Tampa in the spring, and appears to be running in to form"
Guns of Steel to wake up
Race 1 16:55 Parx - Guns of Steel
I am going to take a chance with Guns of Steel in this $7.5 restricted claimer on the main track.
This tough campaigner has lost his way in the past year. He has been a consistent performer in Stakes races on the eastern circuit and has won over $400k for connections. He was a no show in a $12.5 claimer over this course last month, but flashed speed. He drops to the lowest level of his career, but his latest work appears to suggest he still retains ability. I am hopeful the drop in class will have the desired effect. He will be a big price so BSP is recommended.
Credit Cycle upset minded
Race 10 21:25 Parx - Credit Cycle
Credit Cycle is taken to upset his rivals in this allowance race on the main track.
This gelding put in a much improved effort when finishing fourth in a better race earlier this month. He missed the break, but put in a strong run inside the final furlong and was not beaten all that far. He faced better at Tampa in the spring, and appears to be running in to form. The extra yardage will suit, and the expected fast pace will play to his strengths. His Morning Line price is 10/1 but I think he will go off bigger. BSP is recommended
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2020 Overall: +88:65
This week so far…
Staked: 4
Returned: 2.1
