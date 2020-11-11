To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Wednesday

Credit Cycle Parx
Today's best bet Credit Cycle runs at Parx

Nick Shiambouros returns with two big priced selections from the Wednesday meeting at Parx...

"He faced better at Tampa in the spring, and appears to be running in to form"

Back Credit Cycle Race 10 at BSP in the 21:25 at Parx

Guns of Steel to wake up

Race 1 16:55 Parx - Guns of Steel

I am going to take a chance with Guns of Steel in this $7.5 restricted claimer on the main track.

This tough campaigner has lost his way in the past year. He has been a consistent performer in Stakes races on the eastern circuit and has won over $400k for connections. He was a no show in a $12.5 claimer over this course last month, but flashed speed. He drops to the lowest level of his career, but his latest work appears to suggest he still retains ability. I am hopeful the drop in class will have the desired effect. He will be a big price so BSP is recommended.

Credit Cycle upset minded

Race 10 21:25 Parx - Credit Cycle

Credit Cycle is taken to upset his rivals in this allowance race on the main track.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when finishing fourth in a better race earlier this month. He missed the break, but put in a strong run inside the final furlong and was not beaten all that far. He faced better at Tampa in the spring, and appears to be running in to form. The extra yardage will suit, and the expected fast pace will play to his strengths. His Morning Line price is 10/1 but I think he will go off bigger. BSP is recommended

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +88:65

This week so far…

Staked: 4
Returned: 2.1

