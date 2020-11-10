To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday

Bodeflex Parx
Today's best bet Bodeflex runs at Parx

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his heavily backed best bet Jerome Avenue won. Nick returns to Parx with two more selections...

"He has been off the course for a while, but his recent work tab is strong"

Back Bodeflex Race 8 at BSP in the 20:34 at Parx

Starinthemaking to shine

Race 6 19:40 Parx - Starinthemaking

Starinthemaking should make his presence felt in this $5k restricted claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished a creditable sixth in an $8k claimer at Laurel last month. He made his move at the entrance to the straight, but gave way when the pace lifted. He has winning form against better dating back to last year, and a reproduction of his best effort would see him go close. Trainer Jamie Ness boasts an impressive 32% strike rate and has dropped him aggressively to get the win. Ness has a couple of entries in this race, but believe Starinthemaking will prove the stronger of the two. BSP is recommended.

Bodeflex the improver

Race 8 20:34 Parx - Bodeflex

Bodeflex is my idea of the winner of this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This colt was most impressive when winning an entry level allowance race at Laurel Park back in February. He made all the running and was driven out to win with complete authority. He has been off the course for a while, but his recent work tab is strong. I think he is open to a fair bit of improvement and should be ready to do himself justice. The talented Mychel Sanchez has the riding assignment, which is another positive. This is a wide open event so BSP is the way to go.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +90.65

This week so far…


Staked: 2
Returned: 2.1

Recommended bets

Back Starinthemaking Race 6 at BSP in the 19:40 at Parx
Back Bodeflex Race 8 at BSP in the 20:34 at Parx

Parx (US) 10th Nov (R6 1m Claim)

Tuesday 10 November, 7.40pm

Starinthemaking
Oldfashioned Club
Sunshine Wild
Zipped Code
Free For Nothing
Off Duty
Nap Lajoie
Promise Illgetyou
Borsa Vento
Finglas
Threatlovesmidnite
Parx (US) 10th Nov (R8 6f Allw)

Tuesday 10 November, 8.34pm

Im Busy
Tonka Flower
Our Philly Special
Babbo Babbo Babbo
Distilled Spirit
Impactful
Lucky Hero
Bodeflex
Bourbon Street
Jwstrickymischief
Son Of Darkness
Kid Slipper
