US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday

Starinthemaking to shine

Race 6 19:40 Parx - Starinthemaking

Starinthemaking should make his presence felt in this $5k restricted claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished a creditable sixth in an $8k claimer at Laurel last month. He made his move at the entrance to the straight, but gave way when the pace lifted. He has winning form against better dating back to last year, and a reproduction of his best effort would see him go close. Trainer Jamie Ness boasts an impressive 32% strike rate and has dropped him aggressively to get the win. Ness has a couple of entries in this race, but believe Starinthemaking will prove the stronger of the two. BSP is recommended.



Bodeflex the improver

Race 8 20:34 Parx - Bodeflex

Bodeflex is my idea of the winner of this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This colt was most impressive when winning an entry level allowance race at Laurel Park back in February. He made all the running and was driven out to win with complete authority. He has been off the course for a while, but his recent work tab is strong. I think he is open to a fair bit of improvement and should be ready to do himself justice. The talented Mychel Sanchez has the riding assignment, which is another positive. This is a wide open event so BSP is the way to go.

