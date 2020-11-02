To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday

Arkaan Parx
Today's best bet Arkaan runs at Parx

Nick Shiambouros was out of luck yesterday when his best bet Map of America was caught right on the line. Nick hopes to bounce back with two winners from Parx...

"He was been working well ahead of this assignment and should get back to winning ways in this grade"

Back Arkaan Race 9 at BSP in the 21:01 at Parx

Just a Thought the smart choice

Race 5 19:13 Parx - Just a Thought

Just a Thought should go close in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This gelding caught the eye on debut when finishing fourth in a similar event over this course last month. He made a strong four - wide move on the home turn and was never nearer at the line. This was an excellent first effort, and the extra yardage will suit him down to the ground. I think he is open to significant improvement and a big effort is on the cards. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.

Arkaan the one

Race 9 21:01 Parx - Arkaan

Arkaan looks like the horse to beat in this $35k optional claimer on the main track.

This well related son of Into Mischief did this column a favour when winning on debut back in June. Trainer Michael Pino stepped him up to Graded Stakes company on his latest start, and was not disgraced finishing eighth. He attempted to make all, but his limitations were exposed when the chips were down. He was been working well ahead of this assignment and should get back to winning ways in this grade. Anything around his Morning Line price of 5/23.5 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +90.1

This week so far…

Staked: 2.0
Returned: 0

