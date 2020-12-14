US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Monday

Gabby'sgoldenvoice to hit a high note



Race 4 18:46 Parx - Gabby'sgoldenvoice



Gabby'sgoldenvoice is an interesting runner in this $16k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished a distant seventh in a $40k maiden claimer at Aqueduct earlier this month. She had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but weakened quickly when the chips were down. This was a fair effort, and the drop in class should bring about an improved effort. Trainer Jeffrey Englehart drops her back down in trip, as she did not get home over a mile. Englehart has a 21% strike rate at the meeting which is more than respectable. She should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.

Stoneharbor Blonde upset minded



Race 7 20:07 Parx - Stoneharbor Blonde

Stoneharbor Blonde could run well at a big price in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly caught the eye on debut when finishing fifth in a Maiden Special Weight at Colonial Downs in August. She was in contention at the entrance to the straight, but was left behind when the pace lifted. This effort was better than the bare form suggests as it was a competitive race. Trainer Juan Vasquez drops her in class and adds the blinkers to help her focus. I think she is open to a fair bit of improvement and recommend backing her at BSP.

