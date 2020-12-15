US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday

Stabilize to win again

Race 3 18:19 Parx - Stabilize



Stabilize should go close in this restricted $5k claimer on the main track.

This filly beat Vinaigrette in a $7.5 non-winner over this course last month. She took the lead inside the final furlong and was pushed out to score decisively. This was an excellent effort and was her best performance of the year. She makes her debut for new trainer Louis Linder who has found a good opportunity for her to notch up another win. Linder has a 20% strike rate with claim repeaters. BSP is recommended.

Run Casper Run faces weaker



Race 9 21:01 Parx - Run Casper Run

Run Casper Run will appreciate the ease in grade in this $50k optional claimer on the main track.

This colt was beaten a country mile by the brilliant Jackie's Warrior in the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes at Belmont Park in October. He flashed speed in the early stages, but was soon left behind and finished well beaten. On his next start in the Central Park Stakes at Aqueduct on the turf it was a similar story behind Never Surprised. Trainer Juan Vasquez has significantly dropped him in class and should be rewarded with a big effort. This is a competitive race for the level so BSP is recommended.