To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday

Run Casper Run Parx
Today's best bet Run Casper Run runs at Parx

Nick Shiambouros was out of luck yesterday when his selection Gabby'sgoldenvoice was an unlucky second at 13.15 BSP. Nick returns to Parx with two more fancies...

"Trainer Juan Vasquez has significantly dropped him in class and should be rewarded with a big effort"

Back Run Casper Run Race 9 at BSP in the 21:01 at Parx

Stabilize to win again

Race 3 18:19 Parx - Stabilize


Stabilize should go close in this restricted $5k claimer on the main track.

This filly beat Vinaigrette in a $7.5 non-winner over this course last month. She took the lead inside the final furlong and was pushed out to score decisively. This was an excellent effort and was her best performance of the year. She makes her debut for new trainer Louis Linder who has found a good opportunity for her to notch up another win. Linder has a 20% strike rate with claim repeaters. BSP is recommended.

Run Casper Run faces weaker



Race 9 21:01 Parx - Run Casper Run

Run Casper Run will appreciate the ease in grade in this $50k optional claimer on the main track.

This colt was beaten a country mile by the brilliant Jackie's Warrior in the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes at Belmont Park in October. He flashed speed in the early stages, but was soon left behind and finished well beaten. On his next start in the Central Park Stakes at Aqueduct on the turf it was a similar story behind Never Surprised. Trainer Juan Vasquez has significantly dropped him in class and should be rewarded with a big effort. This is a competitive race for the level so BSP is recommended.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +93.0

This week so far…

Staked: 2
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Stabilize Race 3 at BSP in the 18:19 at Parx
Back Run Casper Run Race 9 at BSP in the 21:01 at Parx

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles