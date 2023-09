Timeform's guide to the Park Hill Stakes

Park Hill Stakes

15:35 Doncaster, Thursday

Live on ITV4

Ching Shih (David Simcock/Jim Crowley)

Useful filly who seemed to excel herself when second (clear of rest) to Arrest in the Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury (13.3f, good, 20/1) 26 days ago, the emphasis on stamina serving her well. Big shout if backing that up now back against her own sex.

No. 1 (5) Ching Shih (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Divine Jewel (Roger Varian/Ben Curtis)

Finished a good third in a strong York listed event on return before going down narrowly to an unexposed three-year-old in a Leopardstown Group 3. Quickly back on track when runner-up in a listed race at Chester last time but will need another step forward to be in the mix.

Golden Lyra (William Haggas/Tom Marquand)

Useful filly who ended last term with an emphatic success in a listed race (9.9f, heavy) at Saint-Cloud. Back to that level when one and a half lengths fourth of 10 in the Prix de Pomone (Group 2) at Deauville (12.4f, soft) 26 days ago, staying on well. Has to be considered now moving up to a trip she should relish.

Night Sparkle (Andrew Balding/Oisin Murphy)

Progressive for previous yard, winning a maiden hurdle and all three starts on the Flat this year, including class 3 handicap at Newmarket (14f, good) 26 days ago where she emphatically defied a BHA mark of 93. This not a strong race for the grade so no surprise if she made a big impact now starting out for Andrew Balding.

One Evening (John & Thady Gosden/William Buick)

A low-mileage filly who took another step forward when only just edged out by an unexposed three-year-old in a listed race at York three weeks ago. Didn't shape badly at this sort of trip on her reappearance and well worth another go for a yard that has excellent record in this race (won three of the last four renewals).

No. 5 (1) One Evening SBK 6/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Sumo Sam (Paul & Oliver Cole/Rossa Ryan)

Nathaniel filly who seemed to excel herself when an all-the-way winner of the Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood (14f, heavy) six weeks ago, given an excellent ride. That is the best form on offer and further rain will be in her favour, though similar tactics will be hard to replicate at this track. Has 3 lb penalty.

No. 6 (2) Sumo Sam SBK 5/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Paul & Oliver Cole

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Boogie Woogie (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore)

Useful filly who confirmed improvement when finishing second in a Group 3 at Chantilly. Heavy ground was an obvious excuse for her below-par performance at Cork since and better expected now for an excellent yard who are chasing a first win in this race.

Crack of Light (William Haggas/Cieren Fallon)

Kingman filly who has made steady progress since making a winning debut at Wolverhampton (9.5f) in February, winning a listed race in France before good second in a Group 2. Went close in a Group 3 at Deauville last time, shaping as if worth a try at this trip and can't be discounted.

Lmay (John & Thady Gosden/Kieran Shoemark)

Expensive yearling who got off the mark at the third attempt in a Newbury maiden in June and showed better form in defeat when highly tried after, though at the same time her limitations were exposed. More needed.

Shamwari (Joseph O'Brien/Sean Levey)

Useful filly who was off the mark at the fourth attempt at Dundalk in July. Looked sure to be involved in the finish until coming up against a wall of horses in Prix Minerve at Deauville (12.4f, good) 30 days ago. Goes in first-time cheekpieces now and may do better still.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict

Not a strong renewal but very much a wide-open one. CHING SHIH looked suited by the step up in trip when runner-up to a smart 3-y-o colt in the Geoffrey Freer at Newbury and shades the vote back against her own sex. Sumo Sam is another who seemingly showed much-improved form when a wide-margin winner (in the mud) of the Lillie Langtry at Goodwood and further rain will enhance her claims, while One Evening his high on the shortlist given her yard's excellent record in this.

Timeform's 1-2-3

1. Ching Shih

2. Sumo Sam

3. One Evening