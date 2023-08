Timeform's guide to the Yorkshire Oaks

Nunthorpe Stakes

15:35 Friday, York

Live on ITV

1. Equality (Charles Hills/Daniel Muscatt)

Dominated a smart field when landing a Group 3 at Sandown in July but looked unsuited by the track when five and three quarter lengths seventh of 11 to Highfield Princess in King George Stakes at Goodwood 21 days ago. Shortlisted.

2. Khaadem (Charles Hills/Jamie Spencer)

Produced a career-best performance when 80/1-winner of Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot and wasn't disgraced when three and a half lengths fifth of 8 to Shaquille in July Cup at Newmarket since. Possibilities.

3. Live In The Dream (Adam West/S. B. Kirrane)

Big improver in the spring, landing back-to-back five furlong handicaps before a fine second in Newmarket's Palace House Stakes. Not discredited after a 10-week lay-off when fourth in a listed race at Deauville 19 days ago but needs to build on that effort to have a say.

4. Regional (Edward Bethell/Callum Rodriguez)

Lightly raced five-year-old who has taken his form to another level to win both starts this year, namely a course and distance handicap and a listed race at Haydock last time. That form took a boost on Wednesday, though this demands another step forward now moving into Group 1 company.

5. Tees Spirit (Adrian Nicholls/Barry McHugh)

Much improved last year when winning five times. Is yet to fire this term, though, and underwent a breathing operation prior to beating only one rival home in a handicap at Ascot 13 days ago. Has lots to prove at this level.

6. Twilight Calls (Henry Candy/Frankie Dettori)

Smart gelding who bounced back to form when three and a quarter lengths fourth of 17 to Bradsell in King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot and no forlorn hope if he can build on that after a break with Frankie Dettori now taking over in the saddle.

7. Aesop's Fables (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore)

Looked a bright prospect when winning his first two outings, notably a Group 2 at the Curragh, as a juvenile. Back to his best when three lengths third to Shaquille in a listed race at Newbury in May no surprise to see him take a big step forward on his return for top connections.

8. Bradsell (Archie Watson/Hollie Doyle)

Won the Coventry Stakes last year but suffered an injury which ended his two-year-old season in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh. Took his form to a new level when landing 17-runner King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot by length from Highfield Princess last time and he is firmly in the picture after a break.

9. Get Ahead (Clive Cox/Rossa Ryan)

Useful filly who ran out a comfortable winner in listed company at Haydock in May. Posted a respectable two and three quarter lengths sixth to Equality in Sprint Stakes at Sandown last month but this is a lot tougher.

10. Highfield Princess (John Quinn/Jason Hart)

High-class mare who won five times in a brilliant 2022, notably when an impressive scorer in this event. Has looked as good as ever this year, edged out by Bradsell in the King's Stand before readily taking the King George Stakes at Goodwood. The one to beat under her ideal conditions and on better terms.

11. Ladies Church (Johnny Murtagh/Ben Martin Coen)

Won a five furlong listed race at Naas in May but not in the same form since in the Sapphire at the Curragh and King George Stakes at Goodwood. Others make plenty more appeal.

12. Makarova (Ed Walker/Tom Marquand)

Gained her breakthrough at listed level with a win at Ayr in June and has continued in good form when four and a half lengths fourth of 11 to Highfield Princess in King George Stakes at Goodwood 21 days ago. This demands a big career best, however.

13. Nymphadora (Andrew Balding/Oisin Murphy)

Smart filly who landed listed race over course and distance in July and not at her best when six lengths eighth of 11 to Highfield Princess in King George Stakes at Goodwood since. Needs to get back on track.

14. Dramatised (Karl Burke/Daniel Tudhope)

Decisive winner of the Queen Mary last summer and improved again to see off older opposition in Group 2 Temple Stakes at Haydock in May. Raced in unfavoured centre when only fifteenth of 17 to Bradsell in King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot and no surprise to see her bounce back here. Not ruled out.

15. Queen Me (Kevin Ryan/James Doyle)

Runner-up in Group 2 Lowther at this course but too free in the 1000 Guineas on reappearance. Fared much better when very good two and three quarter lengths sixth of 13 to Shaquille in Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last time, however, and respected down in trip.

16. Big Evs (Michael Appleby/Andrea Atzeni)

Commanding winner of listed Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot before improving again to take Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood 23 days ago by a neck from Purosangue. Likeable sort who is all speed, but he needs another sizeable step forward to figure in this now taking on his elders.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict

Highfield Princess teed herself up perfectly for this when an emphatic winner of Goodwood's King George Stakes and can follow up her impressive success in this contest 12 months ago. Bradsell got the better of John Quinn's likeable mare in Royal Ascot's King's Stand but might have to settle for second best this time on this speedier track. Charlie Hills's pair Khaadem and Equality, along with 3-y-o pair Aesop's Fables and Queen Me, can fight it out for minor honours in a cracking Nunthorpe.

1. Highfield Princess

2. Bradsell

3. Khaadem