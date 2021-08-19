Nunthorpe Stakes: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Nunthorpe Stakes

15:35 York, Friday

Live on ITV

1. Arecibo (Robert Cowell/ Jamie Spencer)

Has been transformed from a frustrating handicapper to Group-1 placed (finished second in the King's Stand) for new connections this year. Also not disgraced when fourth to Suesa at Goodwood last time and is no forlorn hope.

2. Dakota Gold (Michael Dods/ Connor Beasley)

Smashing sprinter who had a cracking campaign last term, winning a Group 3 and three listed events. Made an encouraging return when fifth over course and distance, and looked unsuited by the track when second in a Chester listed event last time. Lively outsider.

3. Emaraaty Ana (Kevin Ryan/ Andrea Atzeni)

Won the Gimcrack Stakes here in 2018 and has posted a few smart efforts this term, including when bouncing back to winning ways in a Hamilton conditions event last month. A big step forward is required in this higher grade.

4. Moss Gill (Edward Bethell/ PJ McDonald)

Smart gelding and dual course-and-distance scorer who arrives on back of another good effort here when a length second to Winter Power in a listed race last month. A fair bit more is needed in this grade, however.

5. Bedford Flyer (Les Eyre/ Lewis Edmunds)

Has made into a useful sprinter this season, making all in a course-and-distance handicap in May and an excellent second at Ascot last month when collared in the final strides. This is a different ball game, however.

6. Dragon Symbol (Archie Watson/ Oisin Murphy)

Won his first four starts and finished runner-up on his last four, including in the July Cup at Newmarket and King George Stakes at Goodwood (three lengths behind Suesa) the last twice. Very smart sprinter and he holds good place claims again.

7. Golden Pal (Wesley Ward/ Frankie Dettori)

US colt who gave fine display of strong-travelling front-running when landing the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint last November. Returned with ready Grade 3 Saratoga win last month and is a player here.

8. Rohaan (David Evans/ Shane Kelly)

Has been a big success story since joining this yard. Made a winning handicap debut off 55 and landed the Wokingham off 112. Has been well held in Newmarket's July Cup and in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville since, though.

9. Ubettabelieveit (Nigel Tinkler/ Rowan Scott)

Landed the Group 2 Flying Childers at Doncaster during an excellent two-year-old campaign. Well beaten in three runs this term, though, most recently last of 13 in the King George Stakes at Goodwood. Has plenty to prove.

10. Chil Chil (Andrew Balding/ Ryan Moore)

Has continued her improvement this term, winning a six-furlong Newmarket handicap and the Group 3 Chipchase Stakes before running creditably behind Starman in the July Cup. Huge effort needed in this company now, though.

11. Liberty Beach (John Quinn/ Jason Hart)

Smart filly who bagged Haydock's Temple Stakes before finishing a good sixth in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot. Raced too freely when tenth in Goodwood's King George Stakes but this likeable sort can bounce back.

12. Que Amoro (Michael Dods/ Paul Mulrennan)

Took her form to a new level last season (finished second to Battaash in this event) but has yet to hit top form this term and was only a modest third in a Hamilton conditions event last time. Hard to fancy.

13. Suesa (Francois Rohaut/ William Buick)

French filly who easily made it five wins from six starts in the King George Stakes at Goodwood. Had earlier gone unbeaten in four runs at Chantilly and saw too much daylight when eighth in the Commonwealth Cup. Has a good turn of foot and is the one to beat.

14. Winter Power (Tim Easterby/ Silvestre de Sousa)

Got right back on track (over did things on the front end in the King's Stand) when bagging a second listed event over course and distance last month. Another bold showing is not ruled out from this speedy filly.

15. Chipotle (Eve Johnston Houghton/ Hollie Doyle)

Windsor Castle winner at Royal Ascot. Met trouble in the Super Sprint at Newbury and only sixth on good to soft ground in Goodwood's Molecomb Stakes last time. Remains with potential but has lots to find.

