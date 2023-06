NAP

Nottingham - 14:25 - Back Winter Crown

No. 7 (7) Winter Crown EXC 2 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Ryan Sexton

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 76

Winter Crown made a winning start for these connections - was purchased out of Charlie Appleby's yard for 35,000 guineas - at Newcastle in February and he has shaped well in handicaps since, notably in a competitive Sunday Series race at Beverley earlier this month.

He was drawn poorly and his chance was made worse by being carried left at the start, though he finished his race well from an unpromising position, and will be suited by this return to six furlongs. Winter Crown has been left on the same mark since and seems sure to go very close.

NEXT BEST

Nottingham - 15:35 - Back Terwada

No. 5 (7) Terwada (Ire) EXC 1.77 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Terwada is bred to be at least useful and attracted support on his debut at Chelmsford, shaping well while displaying clear signs of greenness.

He finished close up behind a couple who had already shown plenty on that occasion, and he showed the benefit of that experience upped to a mile at Thirsk last time. He was denied a run at a crucial point but stayed on well all the way to the line, finishing with running left, and he is well up to winning a race of this nature with further progress on the cards.