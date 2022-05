NAP: Don't look past Princess Shabnam

Princess Shabnam - 15:30 Nottingham

Princess Shabnam showed improved form when beaten just a head at Chester on Saturday, looking the likeliest winner for a long way (hit a low of 1.15 in-running) before being collared close home.

She can race from the same mark here and the booking of Harry Burns, who is decent value for his 5-lb claim, also catches the eye.

As long as this doesn't come too soon, Princess Shabnam has been found a good opportunity to resume winning ways for Sean Woods, who has his team in top form with eight winners from his last 31 runners.

No. 3 (6) Princess Shabnam (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.5 Trainer: S. P. C. Woods

Jockey: Harry Burns

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85

NEXT BEST: Royal Aviation going the right way

Royal Aviation - 16:35 Nottingham

Royal Aviation has won his last two starts in good style, opening his account on his handicap debut at Kempton in April before defying a 6 lb higher mark to follow up at Windsor three weeks ago.

He looked a useful prospect when successful on the last occasion, hitting the front over a furlong out and keeping going well from there to win by two and a quarter lengths with plenty in hand.

The manner of that victory suggests Royal Aviation was full value for a 9 lb rise in the weights and his scope for more improvement identifies him as very much the one to beat in his hat-trick bid.

No. 6 (5) Royal Aviation (Usa) SBK 2/1 EXC 2.94 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 78

EACH-WAY: Hotspur Harry has a live shot

Hotspur Harry - 16:00 Nottingham

Hotspur Harry wasn't seen to best effect when finishing down the field at Windsor last time, tiring late on after doing too much too soon under an aggressive ride.

He is better judged on his reappearance at the same course in April, when beaten only three lengths despite meeting a bit of trouble.

Andrea Atzeni got a good tune out of him on that occasion and he is back in the saddle today in what is a much weaker race than what Hotspur Harry has been running in lately.