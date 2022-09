NAP: Nietzsche can follow up

Neitzsche - 15:55 Nottingham

Nietzsche was useful over both hurdles and fences in his pomp - won the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2018 - and he ended a long losing run on the Flat when successful at Catterick 11 days ago.

He impressed with the manner in which he travelled through the race that day, always looking the likely winner despite the narrow margin, and a subsequent 4 lb rise in the weights leaves him well treated on the pick of his form over jumps. The step back up in trip is also a positive, while a capable apprentice more than offsets a rise in the weights, so there is plenty to like about his chances.

No. 12 (11) Nietzsche SBK 7/1 EXC 9 Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 9

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 65

NEXT BEST: Smiling Jayne sure to go well

Smiling Jayne - 15:20 Nottingham

It is hard to argue with the consistency of Smiling Jayne since she opened her account at Pontefract earlier in the season, hitting the frame on each start since, and bumping into a couple ahead of their marks the last twice.

Her effort on the figures at Ayr last time was arguably a career best, but she was unlucky to bump into a progressive handicap debutante who proved in a different league to all of her rivals. Smiling Jayne stayed on well all the way to the line and, just 2 lb higher now, she seems sure to launch another bold bid in a race which doesn't look anymore competitive.

No. 3 (10) Smiling Jayne (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 79

EACH-WAY: Iris Dancer can defy a penalty

Iris Dancer - 14:45 Nottingham

Iris Dancer has recorded her last two wins over this trip at Hamilton and produced a career-best effort last time fitted with first-time blinkers.

She was settled in midfield but showed a good turn of foot when asked to challenge, powering clear of her rivals in the final stages and the time of that race was good, too. This is a speedier track but if the headgear has the same effect again she should be on the premises.