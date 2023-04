NAP

Mojo Star - 15:55 Nottingham

Mojo Star proved himself to be a very smart staying prospect when last seen filling the runner-up spot in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, sticking to his task well to be beaten just half a length behind the best horse in the division, Kyprios.

His absence since that run suggests he hasn't been the easiest to train, but he's gone well fresh in the past and the rain-softened ground here won't be an issue, either.

Crucially, Mojo Star receives 7 lb from his chief market rival, Trueshan, and that identifies him as very much the one to beat if running up to his best in a fascinating edition of this listed heat.

No. 3 (5) Mojo Star (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.18 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Mabre - 16:55 Nottingham

Mabre has won twice on the all-weather since the turn of the year and again ran well when finishing third on his latest outing at Lingfield.

He was beaten just three quarters of a length on the last occasion and probably would have finished a bit closer had things panned out differently, never quite managing to get on terms having been short of room in the straight.

Just as effective on turf, Mabre can line up from the same mark today and seems sure to give another good account with race fitness on his side.

No. 2 (11) Mabre (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: David Evans

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 67

EACH-WAY

Castan - 14:50 Nottingham

Castan was a model of consistency during the second half of 2022, winning twice and hitting the frame on another four occasions.

He proved at least as good as ever when last seen filling the runner-up spot on the all-weather at Newcastle in October, ultimately proving no match for the useful winner (beaten two lengths) but keeping going well to pull clear of the rest.

That appeals as solid form and Castan is so consistent that an each-way bet looks a good option on his reappearance, with a BHA mark of 75 unlikely to prove beyond him somewhere down the line.