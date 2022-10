NAP: Metabolt has ability to go close

Metabolt - 13:35 Nottingham

Metabolt built on previous promise to open his account in grand style at Carlisle last month and he was well backed to follow up on his handicap debut at Chester last time.

He could only finish fourth, though he shaped much better than that position implies, travelling smoothly in mid-division when short of room around two furlongs out where he had to wait for a gap. Metabolt had to weave his way through rivals after and wasn't unduly punished once his chance had gone, so is well worth another chance to prove this mark a lenient one.

No. 6 (1) Metabolt SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 75

NEXT BEST: Good Show can show his class

Good Show - 16:30 Nottingham

Good Show looked better the further he went when making a winning debut over a mile and a half at Hamilton in August, making good headway at the halfway stage and continuing that momentum all the way to the line.

Connections threw him in at the deep end in the Group 3 Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot earlier this month and he wasn't at all disgraced, finishing last of nine, but not beaten all that far in a race won by the high-class Hamish. Good Show will find this test much more to his liking now and, given how strong he was in the closing stages on his debut, this longer trip may unlock further improvement.

No. 1 (9) Good Show SBK 9/4 EXC 2.92 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Sharron Macready has more to offer

Sharron Macready - 14:45 Nottingham

Sharron Macready built on the promise of her debut when opening her account over six furlongs at this course in July, still showing signs of inexperience but having enough in hand to see off a next-time-out winner.

She disappointed at Southwell on her next start but quickly bounced back to form on handicap debut at Wolverhampton last month where she was headed inside the final furlong. The drop back to five furlongs should suit with that in mind, and she will remain less exposed than the majority of rivals she'll meet at this level.