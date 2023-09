A Nottingham NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Free bet for customers betting £5 on multis. T&Cs apply.

Nottingham NAP - 15:15 - Back Knicks

No. 6 (5) Knicks (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 69

Knicks remains a maiden but he has shaped well in both of his starts in handicaps and looks a winner-in-waiting.

He was strong in the betting dropped to six furlongs at Carlisle 13 days ago and probably would have won on another day, caught in a pocket at a crucial time before finishing to good effect.

Knicks races from just 1 lb higher now but is clearly on a good mark, so with form on soft ground, and William Buick booked, he can have a big say.

Back Knicks @ 7/24.40 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Nottingham Next Best - 17:00 - Back Alhambra Palace

It is perhaps best to narrow this down to the three-year-olds and Alhambra Palace, who was a fine fifth in a strong edition of the Melrose handicap at York's Ebor meeting last month, makes plenty of appeal.

He was progressive prior to that, winning back-to-back handicaps at Ascot and Sandown, but he didn't seem to let himself down fully on firmer ground at York, looking awkward off the bridle.

Conditions here should be much more to his liking (both of his wins have come with ease in the ground) and he may yet have more to offer.

Back Alhambra Palace @ 7/42.70 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Nottingham Each Way - 17:35 - Back Strongbowe

This looks competitive but Strongbowe goes particularly well with ease in the ground and he shaped better than the bare result at Southwell last time.

He wasn't best placed in a race where it paid to race prominently, given too much to do and staying on to be never nearer than at the finish.

Strongbowe's last win came from just 1 lb lower and he should be there or thereabouts under conditions which suit.