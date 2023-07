NAP

Nottingham - 20:30 - Back Higher Law

No. 5 (4) Higher Law (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Kevin Frost

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 63

Higher Law very much caught the eye when finishing fifth on his latest outing at Doncaster, passing the post less than a length behind the winner and looking unlucky not to get closer still having repeatedly met trouble from two furlongs out. That was his first run for Kevin Frost and just his fifth run full stop, so it's not out of the question that he may yet have more to offer. Clearly on a good mark judged on that Doncaster effort, Higher Law is well worth another chance to open his account.

NEXT BEST

Nottingham - 19:30 - Back Fierce

No. 2 (3) Fierce (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Tom Queally

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Fierce ran right up to his best when filling the runner-up spot in a handicap at Newmarket earlier this month, sticking to his task well to be beaten just three quarters of a length. That form comfortably sets the standard now back in maiden company and it's hard to fault his consistency having finished out of the first four just twice in 11 career starts. Trained by Gary Moore, who has his team in good nick (73% of horses running to form), Fierce has been found an excellent opportunity to gained a deserved first success.

EACH-WAY

Nottingham - 20:00 - Back Strong Johnson

No. 3 (2) Strong Johnson (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: Connor Planas

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 75

Strong Johnson continues to fall in the weights and shaped like a horse on the way back when finishing sixth on his latest outing at Doncaster, travelling as well as any and not given too a hard a time. Beaten only three lengths at the line, he is down markedly in grade today and should be well capable of winning a race like this for the Paul Midgley yard which has excelled with similar recruits over the years.