A Nottingham NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Nottingham NAP - 14:35 - Back Beeley

No. 2 (6) Beeley SBK 6/5 EXC 2.2 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Beeley made a promising start to her career when beaten by the narrowest of margins over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago, looking the likely winner when looming up out wide but just lacking the experience of the one who got the better of her.

That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted figures and the small 'p' attached to her rating denotes that she is likely to improve with the run under her belt.

A couple of interesting newcomers feature among the opposition in this maiden, but Beeley rates a very solid selection to get off the mark at the second attempt at John and Thady Gosden, especially as her debut run came under similarly testing conditions.

Back Beeley @ 2.56/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Nottingham Next Best - 16:15 - Back Je Ne Sais Quoi

No. 3 (5) Je Ne Sais Quoi (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.5 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 77

Je Ne Sais Quoi ran right up to her best when filling the runner-up spot at Goodwood last time, ultimately losing out by three quarters of a length having looked in control briefly when hitting the front entering the final furlong (traded at the basement price of 1.01 in-running on the Betfair Exchange).

Trained by William Haggas - who has his team in good nick (65% of horses running to form - Je Ne Sais Quoi can line up from the same mark today and this is a weaker race now dropping back into 0-85 company, so it looks an excellent opportunity for her to resume winnings ways if coping with the softer ground returned to five furlongs.

Back Je Ne Sais Quoi @ 4.03/1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Nottingham Each-Way - 15:45 - Back Mr Alan

No. 2 (3) Mr Alan SBK 11/5 EXC 3.95 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 94

Mr Alan shaped encouragingly when returning from nine months off in a deeper contest at Ayr last time, travelling as well as any before his effort flattened out late on.

Beaten only two and a quarter lengths at the line, he certainly showed enough to suggest he's on a competitive mark and it will be no surprise if he proves a sharper model today with the run under his belt.

Well proven in testing conditions and fresher than most of his rivals for the time of year, Mr Alan was a determined of this race 12 months ago - from just a 2 lb lower mark - and he should mount a bold bid to defend his crown if building on the promise of his Ayr effort.