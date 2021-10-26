Nottingham and Taunton Racing Tips: In love with Island in the opener

NAP: Falcon to swoop for Bin Suroor

ISLAND FALCON - 13:05 Nottingham

Saeed bin Suroor has an incredible record at Nottingham in the month of October, registering 26 winners from 65 runners at 40% - and his juveniles in isolation are 11/27 at 40.74%.

He has two representatives at Nottingham on Wednesday, both two-year-olds, both in the opening EBF Stallions Golden Horn Maiden Stakes, with newcomer Army Sergeant joining the once-raced ISLAND FALCON in the contest.

However, it's the horse with experience that makes most appeal, as he shaped like a winner-in-waiting at Goodwood on debut where he stayed on very nicely for third under hands and heels riding.

I'd expect the son of Iffraaj to come on significantly for that run and he can put the experience to good use against a field of mainly newcomers.

NEXT BEST: Valentino to Taunt rivals

VALENTINO - 13.20 Taunton

There was an awful lot to like about VALENTINO's easy win from out of the handicap as he stepped up in distance at Newton Abbot las time out.

Jackie Du Plessis' six-year-old tanked his way to an eight-and-a-half length victory and with his forte looking to be stamina and his initial handicap perch a low one, it would be no surprise to see him go in again.

He beat some in-form rivals at Newton Abbot and third home Kendulu, who was beaten 29 lengths, went within a nose of winning at Hereford earlier this month, so the form has a bit of substance to it.

The hat-trick seeking Presenting Yeats looks the one to beat, but while the handicapper might well be getting to grips with him I'm not sure you can say the same about the selection.

EACH WAY: Breeze-y does it for Quinn

CUBAN BREEZE - 15:23 Nottingham

CUBAN BREEZE has dropped to a very competitive mark and could well reward each-way support in division two of the Racing TV Extra Handicap at Nottingham.

The daughter of Bated Breath shaped better than her finishing position suggests on her stable and track debut for Mick Quinn at Chelmsford and she's dead interesting back on turf now she's fallen to a mark in the 60s.

A winner off 66 and 71, while placed a further four times off marks in the 70s, she should be involved here off 69 - a rating fully 10lb lower than when she was beaten under two lengths on her seasonal debut at this track.

Quinn is another one who does well at Nottingham at this time of year - although not quite on the Saeed bin Suroor scale - with a healthy 22.73% strike-rate here in the month of October.



